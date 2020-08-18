George Floyd’s brother to speak tonight at DNC

In this July 25, 2016 picture, then-First Lady Michelle Obama acknowledges the crowd after providing remarks on the very first day of the Democratic National Convention inPhiladelphia Pennsylvania Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Democratic National Convention begins this night with a two-hour virtual occasion constructed on a style of unity.

It will be a convention unlike any other: The coronavirus pandemic required Democrats to ditch their prepared in-person Milwaukee convention.

Instead, speakers will provide speeches from areas throughout the nation and without the big in-person crowds that are typically seen at these occasions. All eyes will be on how efficiently the shift to a virtual convention works.

The four-night occasion starts as previous Vice President Joe Biden’s lead is revealing indications of constricting. In a CNN poll released Sunday night, 50% of signed up citizens backed Biden to Trump’s 46%, which is best at the survey’s margin of mistake of plus or minus 4 portion points.

Top speakers of the night consist of previous very first girl Michelle Obama,Vermont Sen Bernie Sanders and a Republican– previousOhio Gov John Kasich

Obama and Sanders are 2 of the most popular figures in Democratic politics. Kasich, a previous governmental prospect, is emblematic of the type of anti-Trump Republican who Biden is hoping to win over in November.

Here’s what to watch beginning at 9 p.m. ET Monday, on the very first of 4 nights of the DNC:

Actress and activist Eva Longoria to begin …