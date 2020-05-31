George Floyd’s brother said Trump ‘didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak’ during phone call

Speaking to MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, George’s brother, Philonise Floyd, said his dialog with President Trump was “so fast.”
“He didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak,” Floyd said. “It was onerous. I used to be attempting to speak to him, however he simply saved, like, pushing me off, like ‘I do not need to hear what you are speaking about.’
“And I just told him, I want justice. I said that I couldn’t believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight,” he said.
“I asked Vice President Biden — I never had to beg a man before — but I asked him, could he please, please get justice for my brother,” Floyd said.
“I need it. I do not want to see him on a shirt just like the other guys. Nobody deserved that. Black folk don’t deserve that. We’re all dying,” he said. “Black lives matter.”
CNN has reached out to the household and has not heard again.
“I want to express our nation’s deepest condolences and most heartfelt sympathies to the family of George Floyd,” Trump said during a roundtable occasion on the White House, later including, “I spoke to members of the family — terrific people.”
Floyd, 46, died Monday after being arrested by Minneapolis police. Public outrage grew after a video surfaced displaying an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck.
Since then, protests in opposition to police brutality have unfold throughout the United States.