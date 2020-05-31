George Floyd’s brother said Trump ‘didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak’ during phone call

Speaking to MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, George’s brother, Philonise Floyd, said his dialog with President Trump was “so fast.”

“He didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak,” Floyd said. “It was onerous. I used to be attempting to speak to him, however he simply saved, like, pushing me off, like ‘I do not need to hear what you are speaking about.’

“And I just told him, I want justice. I said that I couldn’t believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight,” he said.

“I asked Vice President Biden — I never had to beg a man before — but I asked him, could he please, please get justice for my brother,” Floyd said.