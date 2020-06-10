George Floyd’s Brother, Philonise, Gives Emotional Testimony on Capitol Hill



George Floyd‘s brother is pushing for a lasting change to policing in America, which explains why he fought off tears while testifying before Congress and implored them … enough is enough.

Philonise Floyd went prior to the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday on Capitol Hill, and made an emotional plea for Congress to bring a finish to police brutality and systemic racism. Philonise’s testimony came only one day after he buried his your government in Houston and 16 days after he was killed whilst in Minneapolis police custody — and it was obvious the pain remains fresh for him.



Philonise’s plea included asking lawmakers, “Is that what a black man’s worth? $20? This is 2020. Enough is enough. The people marching in the streets is telling you ‘enough is enough.'” The $20, of course, is really a direct mention of cops being called after Floyd allegedly spent a counterfeit $20 bill.

The hearing on Policing Practices and Law Enforcement Accountability came just 2 days after Democrats introduced the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 that could, among other items, prohibit chokeholds, create a registry to track officers with serious misconduct records and eliminate legal protections that currently ensure it is challenging to go after officers in court for using excessive force.

Philonise told lawmakers, George’s name stands for something and they “have the opportunity here today to make your names mean something too.” Former VP Joe Biden, in a prerecorded message played at Floyd’s funeral, said that he hopes his death could be a turning point that can help America achieve true equality.



As we’ve reported … the ex-cops associated with Floyd’s loss of life have been criminally charged. Derek Chauvin will be facing second-degree murder for achieveing his leg on George’s neck with regard to 8 mins and 46 seconds. Philonise said, “The man that took their life … [Floyd] still known as him ‘sir’ as he begged for their life.”

The additional 3 representatives — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — can also be charged along with felonies, assisting and abetting second-degree homicide and assisting and abetting second-degree drug possession.