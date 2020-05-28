George Floyd’s brother on protesters: ‘They have pain. They have the same pain that I feel’

“People are torn and hurt because they’re tired of seeing black men die constantly, over and over again,” Philonise Floyd mentioned in an interview with CNN’s “New Day.”

“This is not a one-time thing. It’s going to last forever. … I’m never going to get my brother back,” Philonise Floyd mentioned whereas wiping away tears.

“I understand and I see why a lot of people are doing a lot of different things around the world. I don’t want them to lash out like that, but I can’t stop people right now. Because they have pain. They have the same pain that I feel. I want everything to be peaceful, but I can’t make everybody be peaceful. I can’t. It’s hard,” he mentioned.