George Floyd’s brother on protesters: ‘They have pain. They have the same pain that I feel’

“People are torn and hurt because they’re tired of seeing black men die constantly, over and over again,” Philonise Floyd mentioned in an interview with CNN’s “New Day.”
“This is not a one-time thing. It’s going to last forever. … I’m never going to get my brother back,” Philonise Floyd mentioned whereas wiping away tears.
“I understand and I see why a lot of people are doing a lot of different things around the world. I don’t want them to lash out like that, but I can’t stop people right now. Because they have pain. They have the same pain that I feel. I want everything to be peaceful, but I can’t make everybody be peaceful. I can’t. It’s hard,” he mentioned.
Philonise Floyd cried as he spoke about watching the video of his 46-year-old brother –unarmed and handcuffed — being held down by a police officer and different officers not intervening.
The Minneapolis Police Department fired the 4 officers concerned in Floyd’s arrest. The reason for his dying hasn’t been launched, and the incident is being investigated by native, state and federal authorities.
“These guys need to be arrested, convicted of murder and given the death penalty. They need to,” he mentioned. “Because they took my brother’s life. He will never get that back. I will never see him again. My family will never see him again. His kids will never see him again.”
George Floyd’s household lawyer Benjamin Crump mentioned the household desires an impartial post-mortem to be completed as a result of they “do not trust” the metropolis of Minneapolis after what occurred.
“It was the police who continued to escalate the situation by keeping the knee on the neck for over eight minutes. I mean, that is unconscionable,” Crump mentioned.