George Floyd’s Brother: Donald Trump ‘Didn’t Give Me The Opportunity To Even Speak’ During Condolence Phone Call

Sounds like typical bull s**t from Donald Trump.

George Floyd‘s brother Philonise is speaking out after the man’s notorious and tragic loss of life by the hands of Minneapolis cops final week, and he has a LOT to say about the way in which this nation’s President is dealing with the entire thing.

Philonise appeared on Al Sharpton‘s MSNBC show on Saturday to discuss the conversations he had with Trump after his brother’s loss of life. It isn’t shocking that, in accordance with the grieving brother, Trump was completely horrible at providing condolences throughout telephone name. But what is shocking is that the President was apparently so callous, he allegedly didn’t even let Philonise converse! WTF?!

The man relayed his experiences with Trump to Sharpton in the course of the digital interview, saying (beneath):

“It was so fast. He didn’t give me the opportunity to even speak. It was hard. I was trying to talk to him but he just kept like pushing me off like ‘I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.’ I just told him I want justice. I said that I can’t believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight. I can’t stand for that, that hurt me. I just don’t understand, man. Why we have to go through this? Why we gotta have all this pain, man? I love my brother. I’m never going to see him again.”

Wow. What the hell?! How can any particular person in a management function be so utterly impassive and dismissive like that to any individual grieving over the unjust lack of their beloved one??

We know Trump is callous and utterly out of contact, however come on… that is next-level shameful!!!

Trump has been down in Florida on the NASA-SpaceX launch this week, anyhow. He has not but addressed the nation concerning the aftermath of Floyd’s loss of life, which has included dozens of protests rising greater and larger on every successive day since.

Ugh. Our hearts exit to Philonise and all the Floyd household for his or her unimaginable loss. We can’t even think about having to undergo what they’re going via, and to assume they’re getting so little assist from these in cost… the entire thing is simply terrible.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do U make of Trump’s apparently s**tty habits right here?? Just one other day with the worst President ever, or what? Sound off about all of that down within the remark part (beneath)…