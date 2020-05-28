George Floyd’s brother calls for officers to be arrested, convicted and be ‘given the death penalty’

When CNN’s “New Day” requested what justice would appear like, he added: “Justice is these guys need to be arrested, convicted of murder, and given the death penalty. They need to because they took my brother’s life. He will never get that back. I will never see him again. My family will never see him again. His kids will never see him again.”

His feedback got here as the Justice Department introduced that it will make the federal investigation into George Floyd’s death a “top priority.”

The police power has fired 4 officers concerned in the incident — together with Derek Chauvin, who pinned George Floyd down by inserting his knee on Floyd’s neck. In footage circulated on-line, bystanders grew to become more and more agitated over Chauvin’s actions. One man yelled repeatedly: “He’s not responsive right now!” Two witnesses, together with one lady who stated she was a Minneapolis firefighter, yelled at the officers to verify the man’s pulse. “Check his pulse right now and tell me what it is!” she stated.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, man,” stated Floyd, who has his face in opposition to the pavement.

Floyd, 46, moaned. One of the officers informed him to “relax.” The man known as for his mom and stated: “My abdomen hurts, my neck hurts, every thing hurts … I can’t breathe.” As bystanders shouted their concern, one officer stated, “He’s talking, so he’s breathing.”

But Floyd stopped speaking and slowly grew to become immobile below the officer’s restraint. The officer did not take away his knee till the Floyd was loaded onto a gurney by paramedics.

George Floyd leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter who lives in Houston together with her mom, Roxie Washington, the Houston Chronicle reported. Efforts to attain Washington on Wednesday have been unsuccessful.

“They executed my brother,” Philonise Floyd informed CNN on Thursday. “The paramedics — they [dragged] him across the ground without administering CPR — they showed no empathy, no compassion, nobody out there showed it, nobody.”

Violent protests over Floyd’s death rocked a Minneapolis neighborhood for a second straight night time as indignant crowds looted shops, set fires and left a path of injury that stretched for miles. The mayor requested the governor to activate the National Guard.

Protests additionally unfold to different U.S. cities. In California, a whole bunch of individuals protesting Floyd’s death blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered home windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers. Memphis police blocked a foremost thoroughfare after a racially blended group of protesters gathered exterior a police precinct. The scenario intensified later in the night time, with police donning riot gear and protesters standing shoulder-to-shoulder in entrance of officers stationed behind a barricade.

While discussing the protests, Philonise Floyd stated: “I want everybody to understand that it’s just like a child searching for attention. They’re doing everything positive and nobody’s listening. And all of a sudden they just start acting out. So, I want everybody to be peaceful right now, but people are torn and hurt because they’re tired of seeing black men die — constantly, over and over again.”

In a post on his Facebook page, Minneapolis Mayor Frey apologized Tuesday to the black neighborhood for the officer’s remedy of George Floyd, who labored safety at a restaurant.

“Being Black in America should not be a death sentence. For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a Black man’s neck. Five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you’re supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic, human sense,” Frey posted.

