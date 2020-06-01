George Floyd’s brother calls for end to violence as he visits scene of fatal arrest

Terrence Floyd has visited the scene the place his brother George was detained by 4 cops, leading to his dying, to name for an end to the violence that has marred largely peaceable protests in opposition to police brutality, and to urge individuals to vote.

In scenes of excessive drama, per week after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his brother’s throat as he was arrested, Mr Floyd himself took to his knees on the junction of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South in south Minneapolis.

Momentarily it appeared he was overcome with emotion, his knees buckling. Then he rose, picked up a loud hailer handed to him and urged the town, and the nation, to put a a halt to the violence and looting.





“Let’s switch it up ya’ll. Let’s switch it up. Do this peacefully, please,” Terrence Floyd mentioned.

“He loved it here….I highly doubt. No, no. I know he would not want you to be doing this and I’m not saying to people who —- whoever’s doing it — relax. Peace on the left, justice on the right.”

