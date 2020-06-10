George Floyd’s brother begs Congress to reform police and asks what a black man’s life is worth

Philonise Floyd told lawmakers that the eight minutes and 46 seconds that officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of his brother George Floyd felt like eight hours and 46 minutes.

‘My family just cries every day and asks, why? why?’ that he said at Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Philonise Floyd choked up several times all through his testimony, which came the day after he buried his brother in Houston.

The video of George Floyd’s arrest and of Chavuin kneeling on his neck – as Floyd said ‘I can’t breath’ and asked for his mother – went viral, leading to a nationwide demonstrations to support the Black Lives Matters movement and a call for police reform.

Philonise Floyd said the video would follow him for the remainder of his life.

‘That’s all people will talk about the rest of my life,’ that he said. ‘Kids see that video.’

He paused and wiped away tears as that he remembered what happened to his brother.

‘You don’t do that to a individual. You don’t do that to an animal. His life matters. Our lives matter. Black lives matter,’ that he said.

‘I just wish I could get him back,’ he said and he called on the Minneapolis police officer who arrested his brother and stood by while Chauvin had him in a chokehold to be convicted. ‘Those officers, they get to live.’

He was unable to continue to his testimony.

Philonise Floyd began his testimony before Congress with a plea to lawmakers to reform police force and asked what a black man’s life is worth nowadays.

‘George wasn’t hurting anyone that day. He did not deserve to die over twenty dollars. I am requesting, is that what a black man’s life is worth? Twenty dollars? This is 2020. Enough is enough,’ he said.

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd who predicted that his death ‘is going to change the world,’ pleaded with Congress to reform law enforcement

Speaker Nancy Pelosi escorted Philonise Floyd to the House Judiciary Committee hearing

George Floyd was arrested on May 25 after trying pay with a counterfeit $20 bill at a store in Minneapolis. His arrest was captured on video that spread on social media after his death. During the arrest, as Chauvin knelt on his neck, Floyd said ‘I can’t breathe’ – words that became a rallying cry to the Black Lives Matter movement, sparking peaceful demonstrations and protests across the country.

Philonise Floyd’s testimony came the day after George Floyd, 46, was buried in Houston. Philonise also eulogized his brother at his memorial service.

He told lawmakers his brother was mild-mannered and polite.

‘He was mild mannered. He didn’t react. He listened to the officers. He called them ‘sir.’ The men who took his life, who suffocated for him eight minutes and 46 seconds. He still called them ‘sir’ as that he begged for his life,’ Philonise Floyd said in his testimony.

Pressure is on lawmakers to act after protests sprung up around the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd

‘I’m tired. I’m sick and tired of the pain I’m feeling now and I’m sick and tired of the pain I feel each time another black person is killed for no reason. I’m here today to ask you to allow it to be stop. Stop the pain. Stop us from being tired,’ he added.

He asked lawmakers to listen to the protests that spung up around the country in the wake of his brother’s death and the calls to reform police.

‘George’s requires help were ignored. Please listen to the call I’m making to you now, to the calls of us, and to the calls ringing out in the streets around the globe. People of most backgrounds, genders and race have come together to demand change. Honor them, honor George, and make the mandatory changes which make law enforcement the answer – perhaps not the problem,’ that he said.

Philonise Floyd paused and choked back tears as he concluded his opening remarks.

‘You’re changing the entire world,’ that he told his brother. ‘Thank you for everything. For taking care of us when you were on Earth, and when planning on taking care of most of us now. I hope you found mama and can rest in peace and power.’

As that he walked to the committee room on Wednesday morning, Philonise Floyd was asked what message that he hoped to send Congress, ‘Justice for George,’ he said.

Philonise Floyd also said Chauvin’s action against his brother was ‘premeditated.’

‘It had to be premeditated and he wanted to do it,’ he said through the question and answer period.

George Floyd and Chauvin had worked security together at the El Nuevo Rodeo club. They were bouncers together for pretty much 10 years.

Philonise Floyd Chauvin ‘didn’t like’ his brother and said Chauvin’s action was tied to racism.

‘He didn’t like him, and it has to be racist,’ he said.

Republicans, while expressing their sympathy to Philonise Floyd, used the hearing to blast Democratic efforts at police reform, specifically criticizing the ‘defund the police’ movement.

The ‘defund the police’ movement calls for funds to be removed from police departments and allocated to social services instead. Some in the movement are even calling for police departments to be dissolved altogether.

Democrats failed to include that provision inside their reform police legislation they released on Monday and Speaker Nancy Pelosi managed to get clear that is a local issue, not a federal issue.

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, a prominent Capitol Hill ally of President Donald Trump, attacked Democrats for the ‘defund the police’ movement

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a liberal star in the Democratic party, has embraced the ‘defund the police’ movement but Democratic leaders kept it out from the legislation on reforming police they presented on Monday

Angela Underwood Jacobs, a Republican witness, and Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, are sworn in all through a House Judiciary Committee hearing

But Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, a prominent Capitol Hill ally of President Donald Trump, attacked Democrats for it in his opening statement.

‘It is pure insanity to defund the police,’ that he said. ‘The fact that my Democratic colleagues won’t speak out from this crazy policy is exactly that frightening.’

During the hearing, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, yet another close Trump ally, asked any of the 12 witnesses to raise their hands when they agreed with the ‘defund the police’ movement.

Not a single witness did.

‘Anyone? Ok, so that’s unifying and wonderful,’ Gaetz said when nobody raised a hand.

He also told Democrats that the GOP wants action on the use of chokeholds and to make lynching a federal hate crime. ‘You will have the ability to depend on Republican cooperation,’ that he reassured them.

President Trump gave Jordan’s statement his stamps.

‘Great statement to Congress by @Jim_Jordan concerning Defunding (perhaps not!) our great Police. This Radical Left agenda is not going to happen. Sleepy Joe Biden will be (already is) pulled all the way Left. Many, like Minneapolis, want to close their Police Departments. Crazy!,’ that he tweeted.

The president made no mention of George Floyd or Philonise Floyd’s testimony.

But he did play TELEVISION critic, complaining that Fox News cut away from the hearing ahead of the GOP witnesses spoke.

‘Incredible! @FoxNews just took Congressional Hearing off the air just prior to important witness statements. More like CNN!!! Fox is lost!!!,’ he wrote.

Fox News cut away as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy was introducing Angela Underwood Jacobs, a former Republican candidate for Congress whose brother Patrick was killed May 25 in Oakland.

She said he was killed in the unrest that swarmed the nation after George Floyd’s death.

‘My brother, Dave Patrick Underwood, a federal officer, was murdered 5/29/20 in Oakland California, while available during the riots,’ she wrote on Facebook. ‘This Violence Must Stop.’

Patrick Underwood was a contract security officer for the Department of Homeland Security, guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building, when that he was killed in a drive-by shooting.

‘Underwood died from gunshot wounds sustained after shots were fired by an unidentifed subject in a vehicle,’ according to a police statement.

No one has been arrested and a motive for the shooting will not be determined. The FBI, Oakland police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating the shooting.

‘I want you as our representatives in Congress to make a change, so that nobody ever has to awaken to the device call that I received telling me that my brother was shot dead and murdered,’ Angela Underwood Jacobs testified on Wednesday. ‘How my brother died was wrong.’

Republican witness Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent who is now a conservative radio host who has interviewed President Trump, used his testimony to plead with lawmakers perhaps not to defund police

Dan Bongino finds the hearing with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee scheduled the hearing in the wake of protests after George Floyd’s death

And Republican witness Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent who is now a conservative radio host who has interviewed President Trump, used his testimony to plead with lawmakers perhaps not to defund police.

‘We can and should commit to police accountability there’s no question about that, but we can take action without shredding the thin wall between civilization and chaos. There are a few jobs in the country as stressful as policing,’ he said.

‘I asked you please with the greatest of respect and humility. Please stop this defund the police abomination before some body gets hurt,’ that he added.

The ‘defund the police’ movement is now a rallying cry for many progressives in the wake of George Floyd’s death, including for Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a liberal star in the Democratic party.

She told ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ on Thursday that calls to ‘defund the police’ are criticisms of numerous departments’ outsized budgets.

‘It’s not at all times just about the amount of officers on the street. It’s about these police precincts that have tanks, that have military weaponry, and frankly have a amount of material resources and warlike weaponry that individuals ask how does a local police precinct have this in the first place?’ she said.

‘People always say ‘how are you currently going to pay for it’? What this movement is doing first and foremost — it is necessary to note — that is fond of city councils and mayors. And which means you should look to see if your city is having this conversation,’ she added.

George Floyd was buried in Houston on Tuesday

Philonise Floyd, wearing a picture of his brother George Floyd on his face mask, is sworn in at a House Judiciary Committee hearing

A bystander-captured video of the incident showed officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for a lot more than eight minutes, as that he repeatedly said he was in pain and couldn’t breathe and eventually went limp

She compared the rallying cry to that of ‘Black Lives Matter.’

‘Just a few years ago, everyone said that Black Lives Matter polled badly, that it had been divisive, that it required too much explanation. But they are everyday people heading out into their communities saying this is what we want for ourselves and for our city council budgets,’ she said.

Democrats’ legislation outlaws chokeholds, makes it easier to sue police officers, prohibits racial profiling, makes lynching a federal hate crime and ends no-knock raids.

Republicans are searching presenting their particular police reform legislation this week. It would be narrower than the Democrats’ bill.

It will not include the chokehold provision, for instance.

The draft GOP plan would condition grant funding on reporting on the usage of force that triggers death or injury, seeks increased funding for body-worn cameras and penalties for failing to use them and to establish a new independent commission to conduct a comprehensive review of the criminal justice system and make tips for reform, among other a few ideas. It also calls to make lynching a federal hate crime, according to CNN, which obtained a copy of the draft proposal.