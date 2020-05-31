George Floyd’s body will return to Houston, mayor says

ANOTHER NIGHT OF RIOTS ERUPTS IN US AS PROTESTERS, POLICE CLASH IN NYC, PHILLY, CHICAGO, OTHER CITIES

“This is the same city that George Floyd grew up in. And his body will be returning to this city,” Turner said. “And so the focus needs to be on supporting and uplifting this family.”

Turner spoke alongside Houston Police Chief Art Acevdeo, who mentioned his division had arrested greater than 130 individuals since protests started Friday within the nation’s fourth-largest metropolis.

Floyd, 46, grew up in Houston’s Third Ward, one of many metropolis’s predominantly black neighborhoods. At 6 toes, 6 inches, Floyd emerged as a star tight finish for Jack Yates High School and performed within the 1992 state championship recreation within the Houston Astrodome. Yates misplaced to Temple, 38-20.

Floyd’s loss of life Monday and different police killings of black males have fueled tense demonstrations nationwide.

The white police officer who held his knee to Floyd’s neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter. But many protesters are demanding the arrests of the three different officers concerned.