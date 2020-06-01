George Floyd’s Alleged Murderer, Derek Chauvin, Moved to Maximum-Security Prison

Breaking News

Derek Chauvin — the previous Minneapolis PD officer charged with the homicide of George Floyd — has a brand new jail cell for now … he is been transferred to a maximum-security jail.

Chauvin’s been despatched to the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights close to the town of Stillwater, after spending a part of Sunday on the Hennepin County Jail. It’s protocol for inmates to get new mug photographs once they’re transferred.

The ex-cop was initially held on the Ramsey County Jail after being arrested Friday and charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter in Floyd’s dying.

According to the Department of Corrections … the Oak Park Heights jail is the best custody degree in Minnesota’s system, and a number of other inmates — like Chauvin — want the next degree of safety.

DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell says this type of switch will not be unusual — the identical factor occurred when former Minneapolis cop, Mohamed Noor, was taken into custody within the killing of Justine Damond — and it was requested by the Hennepin County Sheriff.

Chauvin was one in every of four officers fired over Floyd’s dying, however to date he is the one one arrested and charged. Chauvin was the cop who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for shut to 9 minutes … together with greater than 2 minutes after Floyd was unresponsive.