George Floyd’s Alleged Murderer, Derek Chauvin, Effectively on Suicide Watch

Derek Chauvin, accused assassin of George Floyd, has a digicam centered on him round the clock, and cops verify on his cell commonly — all of the hallmarks of a suicide watch.

A supply at Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul, MN — the place Chauvin is detained — tells TMZ, he was introduced in late afternoon Friday, and did not make eye contact with anybody upon his arrival … earlier than starting the check-in course of.

We’re instructed Chauvin was put via an unclothed physique search to search for any hidden contraband. Then, he put on a jail uniform they usually led him off to a single cell in a particular wing of the power for high-profile instances.

For now, our supply says Chauvin is in isolation and being watched continuously. There’s a digicam in his cell watching him 24/7, in addition to guards monitoring the feed 24/7. On high of that, he is getting checked on in-person each 15 minutes.

While our supply would not use the time period suicide watch to characterize Chauvin’s circumstances — different legislation enforcement sources inform us, sure, that is successfully what’s occurring on the jail.

That’s to not say officers there consider Chauvin is suicidal, per se — we’re instructed the 15-minute checks are normal for that part of the jail … however in the identical breath, our sources say they need to be certain that nothing occurs to him whereas he is in custody.

Our supply says Chauvin can be in his cell 23 hours a day — with one hour of rec time in an enclosed space. He has entry to books, pencils and paper — not a lot else. He’s additionally acquired a mattress bolted to the ground with a pillow sewn to it.



We’re instructed, as of Friday, the jail employees was unaware of any threats towards Chauvin’s life. He faces Third-degree homicide and 2nd-degree manslaughter costs for kneeling on George’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.