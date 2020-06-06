George Floyd’s 2nd Memorial Service Held in North Carolina

Breaking News

George Floyd‘s family members will honor him Saturday all through his 2nd memorial service … this one in North Carolina.

The service will be held in Raeford, NC, and your family has said it will be a more subdued ceremony than the one held Thursday in Minneapolis.

The public was allowed into the hall Saturday morning for a viewing of George’s casket … and a huge selection of people waited in line to pay their respects.

However, the service it self will be simply for family and close friends. George was born in Fayetteville, NC … about 30 miles from where the service is being held.

He still has members of the family living in the area, including his sister, Bridgett Floyd. George’s third and final memorial will need place Monday in Houston, where that he lived for some of his life.

Although Saturday’s service is closed to the public, you will see a live stream … which you’ll want to be able to watch in this post. It’s scheduled to begin with at 12 noon PT.