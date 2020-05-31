George Floyd: What protesters say is fueling their anger

“There needs to be change, officers need to be trained better,” one protester who was arrested in Atlanta informed CNN’s Nick Valencia as he was being detained by police.

An absence of change and police reform are simply among the causes individuals are enraged.

“This protest is not just about George Floyd, and when people are looking at these protesters — this rebellion that’s going on around the country — I hope they have some empathy because these people are going home. We are going home, black folk are going home, brown folk are going home and drinking dirty water, going to poor schools, not having access to quality care and so this is bubbling over,” stated CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers.

Minneapolis

Leslie Redmond, president of Minneapolis NAACP

“What you’re witnessing in Minnesota is something that’s been a long time coming,” Redmond informed CNN affiliate WCCO-TV

“I can’t tell you how many governors I’ve sat down with, how many mayors we’ve sat down with. And we’ve warned them that if you keep murdering black people, the city will burn. We have stopped the city from burning numerous times, and we are not responsible for it burning now.”

Payton Bowdry, 22

“We have to advocate for justice, true justice to happen,” Bowdry informed CNN.

Bowdry stated issues getting violent weren’t a part of the plan.

“Riots were not part of the protests,” he stated. “The looting and rioting wasn’t in George Floyd’s name.”

Alicia Smith, a neighborhood organizer

“There are no words in the English language that will convey the despair that I felt watching that man’s life leave his body and him scream out for his mother,” Smith informed CNN. “I heard my son saying, ‘Mama, save me.'”

“My kids are little boys, and my son asked me, ‘Am I going to live to be a grown-up?'” she informed CNN. “I’ve got to ruin his innocence and tell him how to exist as a young black boy in this country.”

Shanene Herbert, neighborhood organizer

“They (young people) have experienced trauma,” she informed CNN. “Seeing your friends, your families and even yourself harassed by the police and killed by the police, it’s traumatic. And they don’t know what to do with that.”

Charlotte

Kass Ottley, a neighborhood activist

“There are a lot of things that need to change for us to move forward, but I think everybody needs to be honest about what the real problems are,” Ottley informed CNN affiliate WCCB-TV . “How many times can you address the same issue and see nothing change.”

Greg Jackson, the founding father of Heal Charlotte

“You have to remember that they ain’t mad at one situation,” Jackson informed WCCB. “It’s systematic change that needs to happen.”

Atlanta

“Everyone’s ready for a change, ready to get together,” a girl recognized as Bambara informed CNN affiliate WSB-TV . She additionally stated the stakes have been too excessive to remain at dwelling.

“I literally can’t breathe, can’t think, because I know at any time my life, or my brother’s or my friends’ life are in danger just because of the color of their skin,” she stated.

New York

Gwen Carr, mom of Eric Garner

“This is just opening up an old wound and pouring salt into it,” Carr informed CNN affiliate WABC-TV on Thursday. “The police officers come into our neighborhoods to brutalize, terrorize, and murder our children, and we have done nothing.”

Denver

Max Bailey, 22

Bailey was tossed from the hood of a automotive throughout a protest and informed CNN affiliate KDVR-TV he’d do it once more. Bailey stated he jumped on the hood of a black SUV as a result of he was nervous the driving force may run him over.

“If you can tell me something better for me to do — if you can tell me a way that we could change the world without trying to make noise like that, then I’ll get out of the streets. If you can show me the path, I’ll get out of the streets,” he stated. “I won’t stand in front of no cars anymore if there’s an easy path.”

Kansas City

Randy Fikki, protester

“If you don’t speak up and don’t say anything, you’re just like the officers that stood by and watched,” Fikki informed CNN affiliate WDAF-TV , including many individuals attempt to ignore race or say they do not see shade. He believes that is a part of the issue.

“Your ignorance is not proof of your innocence,” he stated. “The fact that you are remaining ignorant, you are no different than the individual who had their knee on that gentlemen’s neck.”

Anna Maria Kretzer, mom of 10-year-old boy

“I have to have a talk with him to make sure he doesn’t grow up to be one of those cops who kills a black man or a black woman,” she informed WDAF. “I have to make sure that cycle doesn’t continue to him.”

Portland, Oregon

Chelsea Peterson, protester

“I protested tonight to point out my solidarity with my black brothers and sisters which can be being brazenly murdered within the streets by the individuals which can be speculated to be defending them. I protested for the entire black girls who die disproportionately in youngster delivery in comparison with their white counterparts. I protested for black males who’re disproportionately arrested and convicted for crimes in comparison with their white counterparts. And I protested for black kids which can be shot over baggage of Skittles.

“I protested because black lives matter and because it is not enough to simply share a post or use a hashtag, and because silence is complicity. It was important for me as a white person to actually show up because it is our responsibility to dismantle the systems of oppression that we have created.”

Oakland, California

Mackenzie Slagle, protester

“I participated as a result of it is about time this police brutality has to cease. I do not agree with breaking into the entire companies, however I can perceive the outrage after repeated incidents. We’ve peacefully protested all of these… it wasn’t till Minneapolis bought violent they lastly arrested a police officer. This is actually historical past in the truth that there’s precise motion being taken in opposition to police brutality. I could not keep silent and watch this occur once more. I’m hoping this time — our nation can see the severity of this local weather.

“I’m a white woman, and I needed to show up for all my brothers and sisters. I needed to show that this isn’t okay to ME. That could be my friend. I needed to be there and show I want change.”

Charlotte, North Carolina

Craig Maxwell, protester

“I’ve been speaking to a number of of my black mates the final day or two and listening to what they are going via. A number of introspection and recognizing that I do not put my cash the place my mouth is sufficient. Basically, I used to be there as a result of they have been there, if that is smart.

“I couldn’t keep waiting for there to be something more immediate in my life that got me out there. It can’t be about me; otherwise, it won’t work. I needed to step up my advocacy. I showed myself more of what I was capable of tonight and it helped me connect to purpose for why I should protest. As uncomfortable as I may have been, not everyone gets to walk away from the situation just because it’s uncomfortable… Until you’re there looking someone in the eye, you’re not connecting with them as fully as you should.”