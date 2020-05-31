George Floyd: What happened in the final moments of his life

Image copyright

The US has been convulsed by nationwide protests over the dying of an African-American man in police custody.

George Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by police outdoors a store in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Footage of the arrest on 25 May exhibits a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck whereas he was pinned to the ground.

Mr Chauvin, 44, has since been charged with homicide.

The key occasions that led to Mr Floyd’s dying happened inside simply 30 minutes. Based on accounts from witnesses, video footage and official statements, this is what we all know to this point.

It started with a report of a pretend $20 (£16.20) invoice.

A report was made on the night of 25 May, when Mr Floyd purchased a pack of cigarettes from Cup Foods, a grocery retailer.

Believing the $20 invoice he was once counterfeit, a retailer worker reported it to police.

Mr Floyd had been dwelling in Minneapolis for a number of years after transferring there from his native Houston, Texas. He had not too long ago been working as a bouncer in the metropolis however, like tens of millions of different Americans, was left jobless by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Floyd was a daily at Cup Foods. He was a pleasant face, a nice buyer who by no means brought on any hassle, the store owner Mike Abumayyaleh told NBC.

But Mr Abumayyaleh was not at work on the day of the incident. In reporting the suspicious invoice, his teenage worker was simply following protocol.

In a name to 911, made at 20:01, the worker informed the operator he had demanded the cigarettes again however “he [Floyd] doesn’t want to do that”, according to a transcript released by authorities.

The worker mentioned the man appeared “drunk” and “not in control of himself”, the transcript says.

Shortly after the name, at round 20:08, two cops arrived. Mr Floyd was sitting with two different individuals in a automobile parked round the nook.

After approaching the automobile, one of the officers, Thomas Lane, pulled out his gun and ordered Mr Floyd to indicate his arms. In an account of the incident, prosecutors don’t clarify why Mr Lane thought it vital to attract his gun.

Mr Lane, prosecutors mentioned, “put his hands on Mr Floyd, and pulled him out of the car”. Then Mr Floyd “actively resisted being handcuffed”.

Once handcuffed, although, Mr Floyd grew to become compliant whereas Mr Lane defined he was being arrested for “passing counterfeit currency”.

It was when officers tried to place Mr Floyd in their squad automobile {that a} battle ensued.

At round 20:14, Mr Floyd “stiffened up, fell to the ground, and told the officers he was claustrophobic”, in line with the report.

Mr Chauvin arrived at the scene. He and different officers have been concerned in additional try to put Mr Floyd in the police automobile.

During this try, at 20:19, Mr Chauvin pulled Mr Floyd out of the passenger facet, inflicting him to fall to the floor, the report mentioned.

He lay there, face down, nonetheless in handcuffs.

That’s when witnesses began to movie Mr Floyd, who seemed to be in a distressed state. These moments, captured on a number of cellphones and shared extensively on social media, would show to be Mr Floyd’s final.

Mr Floyd was restrained by officers, whereas Mr Chauvin positioned his left knee between his head and neck.

“I can’t breathe,” Mr Floyd mentioned repeatedly, pleading for his mom and begging “please, please, please”.

For eight minutes and 46 seconds, Mr Chauvin stored his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck, the prosecutors’ report says.

About six minutes into that interval, Mr Floyd grew to become non-responsive. In movies of the incident, this was when Mr Floyd fell silent, as bystanders urged the officers to examine his pulse.

One of the different officers, JA Kueng, did simply that, checking Mr Floyd’s proper wrist, however “couldn’t find one”. Yet, the officers didn’t transfer.

At 20:27, Mr Chauvin eliminated his knee from Mr Floyd’s neck. Motionless, Mr Floyd was rolled on to a gurney and brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center in an ambulance.

He was pronounced lifeless round an hour later.

On the night time earlier than his dying, Mr Floyd had spoken to at least one his closest mates, Christopher Harris. He had suggested Mr Floyd to contact a short lived jobs company.

Forgery, he mentioned, was out of character for Mr Floyd.

“The way he died was senseless,” Harris mentioned. “He begged for his life. He pleaded for his life. When you try so hard to put faith in this system, a system that you know isn’t designed for you, when you constantly seek justice by lawful means and you can’t get it, you begin to take the law into your own hands.”