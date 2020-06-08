George Floyd visitation: Thousands of mourners expected in Houston

Floyd graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1992, where that he helped the football team win hawaii title. He also played basketball there, La’Torria Lemon, spokeswoman for the funeral home, told CNN on Sunday.

The public is invited to attend the visitation from noon to 6 p.m., Lemon said.

“We’re anticipating close to 10,000 and that’s what we’re preparing for,” she said.

Before moving to Minneapolis, Floyd was well-known in the Houston music scene, rapping with friends called Screwed Up Clik (SUC).

Chauvin has been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

On Saturday, hundreds of people lined up for a public viewing of Floyd’s casket in Raeford, North Carolina, about 20 miles from where that he was born.

Meanwhile, demonstrations against systemic racism and police violence continued on the weekend, with large crowds in Washington, DC, Philadelphia and other cities and towns.

Floyd’s body is in Houston, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

“#GeorgeFloyd and his family are safely in Houston,” he tweeted Sunday.

It was “a big deal for our city to bring him back home,” Acevedo said. “He’s well known, he’s known by a lot of our officers. We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe. We want to make sure that the family knows that we’re here for them and we support them at this time.”

Politicians, entertainers are expected

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will go Houston on Monday to meet up privately with Floyd’s family and offer his condolences, in accordance with a Biden aide.

The former Vice President will tape a video message for Floyd’s private funeral service Tuesday, the aide said. But Biden is not about to attend Tuesday’s service. His team doesn’t want to cause any disruptions from Biden’s Secret Service protection, in accordance with people knowledgeable about those deliberations.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and actor Jamie Foxx are among those expected Tuesday, Lemon said, adding that an outline of the service will soon be available Monday evening.

High temperatures and social distancing

Temperatures in Houston on Monday are expected to achieve the high 90s.

To conform to social distancing rules, 15 guests at any given time will be allowed inside of The Fountain of Praise.

Guests will be permitted to stay inside no more than 10 minutes after viewing your body. Guests must wear a mask and gloves, and casual attire is permitted.