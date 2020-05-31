George Floyd: violence flares in cities across US as protests spread – live | US news

The violence occurred across America from coast to coast and from large cities to small ones. Beyond the main metropolitan areas, protesters clashed with police in cities together with Tulsa, Oklahoma; Little Rock, Arkansas; Albany, New York; Fargo, North Dakota; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Near Union Square, in the guts of Manhattan, a police car was on fireplace, sending plumes of black smoke into the air. In Brooklyn, protesters and police clashed for hours in Flatbush. In Los Angeles, a police put up was burned in a shopping center whereas close by outlets had been looted. In Nashville, Tennessee, a historic courthouse was set on fireplace and in Salt Lake City, Utah, automobiles had been burned and a person with a bow and arrow was arrested after he aimed it at protesters.