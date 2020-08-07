George Floyd: US protesters charged as ‘gang’ face life sentence



Protesters covered the district attorney’s actions and street with red paint inJuly





Protesters in Utah who sprinkled paint on a district attorney’s workplace might be offered life sentences after they were implicated of acting as a “gang”.

Salt Lake City District Attorney Sim Gill, whose workplace was targeted by Black Lives Matter marchers provided the charges.

Critics, consisting of the city’s mayor, have actually called the felony charges extreme.

The paint sprinkling took place throughout a 9 July demonstration versus bigotry.

According to Utah’s criminal code, the “gang enhancements” felonies Mr Gill submitted are used to”offences committed in concert with two or more person or in relation to a criminal street gang”

.

In result, district attorneys are “calling participants in a protest gang members,” a legal representative for the American Civil Liberties Union informed AP.

Mr Gill, a Democrat who states he decreased to charge other Black Lives Matters protesters for curfew infractions, minimized the prospective severe life sentence such charges bring. He did not believe …