George Floyd unrest : What Trump states make of unrest

President Donald Trump covers imposing law and order, and his hardline approach towards the protesters this week is helping to shore up his base of supporters. But what do the parts of the united states that propelled him to victory in 2016, think of his aggressive strategy?

Shirley Hartman, an artist who works in watercolour and acrylics, moved to Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, years back because she wanted to feel safe. She had been robbed in Philadelphia, a city about 60 miles away, and she was looking for a location where she did not need to worry about violence.

With protests unfolding throughout the US, she says that she is again concerned about her safety and is glad that the president acted forcefully, threatening to deploy the military. The demonstrators went too much, she says, and that he responded accordingly.

“It’s gotten out of hand,” says Ms Hartman. “They’ve gone to extremes, and sometimes it’s necessary to go to extremes, too, to respond.”

The protests have continued for higher than a week, with tens of thousands taking to the streets throughout the US. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, however, and a Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests most people in america disapprove of the president’s hardline approach.

Still an important number of people, one-third of people who were surveyed, support the president and his actions.

Many of them are like Ms Hartman – they reside in suburban areas of the united states and are worried about security. Their views will play an important role in the November election.

Ms Hartman lives in a swing district in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which Mr Trump won in 2016 and is widely seen as crucial to his chances again this time around.

For that reason, political operatives, scholars yet others are watching closely to see how the president’s law-and-order message plays in key states around the world.

In weekly of a lot more than 20 interviews in Pennsylvania, Missouri and North Carolina – three states Trump won in 2016 – most people Americans echoed the views of Ms Hartman and agreed that the president’s tough rhetoric was necessary and say they are going to support him in November.

Some said they supported the protesters and their goals, but were worried about those who had become violent.

“I understand how people feel about George Floyd and I agree that something needs to change. But burning a church, looting, turning over cars – I don’t agree with that. I don’t agree with burning a town to the ground,” says Brian Bufka, 47, who lives in Warrenton, Missouri, and runs a printing company.

“I support our president – I think his heart is in the right place, and I will vote for him again.”

Lyle Updike, who is 75 and lives in Kearney, Missouri, says: “I’m strong on law and order. I don’t tolerate this violence – this rioting. I’d like to see the president tighten the screws better.” He added: “The mayors and governors won’t do it, so he needs to.”

Rosella Roberts, who works for a musical theatre company in Steelville, Missouri, says she is worried about the violence: “I’m not saying that all of the people who are protesting are evil. But when you shoot at a policeman – that’s just evil.”

The election is still five months away, and the fortunes of the candidates and their political parties may change dramatically. One of the factors could be the economy.

For many conservatives, the Trump presidency is a blessing – spiritually in addition to financially. Brian Watts, 45, the general manager of a radio station in Kearney, Missouri, says that he loves the image of the president holding a bible while walking near the White House: “It shows he’s for the church.”

Mr Watts’ radio station has survived the financial dilemmas brought about by the pandemic, and he is confident that Mr Trump will pull the united states out of its malaise.

This upbeat view could play an important role in the election. As Matthew Dallek, a historian at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management, points out, most elections hinge on economic concerns, perhaps not social dilemmas.

“In the end the president’s law-and-order mandate probably won’t contribute much to the election,” says Mr Dallek. “But coronavirus and the economy will.”

Economists are predicting an uptick in the coming months, a movement that is likely to help Mr Trump. The monthly job numbers this week were much better than expected but it’s unclear how the pandemic – and possible new infection spikes – will affect the economic recovery.

Others the BBC spoke to said they have been energised by the protests and horrified by the White House response. They fear the president’s language would embolden aggressive police officers.

“People have been turned off by the president’s behaviour,” says Lauren Arthur, 32, a Democratic state senator in Missouri’s 17th district, which includes parts of suburban Kansas City. She won in 2018 and believes that progressive women, disturbed by the president’s actions, will vote in good sized quantities: “They’re saying: ‘We are going to show up in full force.'”

In Durham, North Carolina, an important battleground state, Gemynii, a 35-year-old poet, was not happy to see Mr Trump hold a bible in the front of a church close to the White House after peaceful protesters were cleared out of the way in which.

“Yeah, it definitely feels like a nightmare,” says Gemynii of the president’s efforts to impose order. “I can understand how other countries look at us and don’t have respect because of what’s going on.”

The experience of watching the president in news clips this week has made Gemynii and her friends in Durham even more determined to change the country’s leadership. She was distressed when Mr Trump was elected, and his recent actions have reinforced her mission: “It’s another wake-up call for America.”

The dismay among Democrats is near-universal, and many of those who have felt lukewarm about Mr Biden, who has centrist roots, now have an alternative view. They are centered on getting the president out of the White House.

Says Peggy Wilson, 68, a retired schoolteacher in Kansas City: “I don’t care who is it – it could be anybody. Just someone to replace him.”

Shirley Hartman says that she’s had her pros and cons as an artist in Philadelphia, New York and most recently in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania and voted for Democrats in some elections. She chose Mr Trump last time. Afterwards, she says, her business “slowly went up, year after year”. She has been satisfied with him as president.

With the onset of the pandemic, business has dropped off again, and she actually is spending time aware of her cats, Darma and Peanut. She takes walks in the park, “sketching and doing pastels in the grass”, and is hoping for a speedy economic recovery. This variable, the one that is still not known, is likely to decide her vote.