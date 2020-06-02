George Floyd unrest: Philadelphia police fire tear gas on crowd trying to block interstate

I-676 was shut down in each instructions and the Ben Franklin Bridge has been closed till additional discover due to the police exercise. Commuters ought to keep away from the world.

More than two dozen had been arrested as just a few hundred different protesters moved to block the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, a grand thoroughfare main from downtown to town’s imposing artwork museum.

The confrontation got here after the National Guard stationed autos exterior City Hall and different downtown buildings, officers curtailed public transit, and metropolis leaders put a curfew in impact for a 3rd day Monday after a weekend of destruction that led to over 400 arrests.

A number of hundred protesters had been compelled down Benjamin Franklin Parkway towards City Hall after the interstate demonstration. Many went to the Police Department headquarters often known as the Round House on Arch Street, the place a line of National Guard members and police officers stood watch on the steps.

