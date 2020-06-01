George Floyd: ‘Unacceptable’ attacks on reporters at protests

Image copyright

Dozens of journalists masking anti-racism protests which have rocked the US have reported being focused by safety forces utilizing tear gasoline, rubber bullets and pepper spray.

In many instances, they stated it was regardless of exhibiting clear press credentials.

Such attacks “are an unacceptable attempt to intimidate [reporters]”, stated the Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based group.

Attacks on journalists carried out by protesters have additionally been reported.

The arrest of a CNN information crew stay on air on Friday in Minneapolis, the place unarmed black man George Floyd died at the arms of police, drew international consideration to how regulation enforcement authorities within the metropolis had been treating reporters masking protests which have descended into riots.

But over the weekend dozens of attacks on journalists and media crews throughout the nation had been reported on social media. In whole the US Press Freedom Tracker, a non-profit venture, says it’s investigating greater than 100 “press freedom violations” at protests within the final three days.

On Saturday night time, two members of a TV crew from Reuters information company had been shot at with rubber bullets whereas police dispersed protesters in Minneapolis defying an 20:00 curfew.

“A police officer that I’m filming turns around points his rubber-bullet rifle straight at me,” cameraman Julio-Cesar Chavez stated. Reuters stated the Minneapolis Police Department had not commented regardless of being supplied with video footage.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Reuters stated police appeared to fireside straight at their cameraman as he filmed them





In Washington DC, close to the White House, a riot police officer charged his shield at a BBC cameraman on Sunday evening.

The cameraman was “clearly identifiable as a member of the media”, stated the BBC’s Americas bureau chief Paul Danahar. “The team had been following all directions from the police as they covered the protests in front of the White House. The assault took place even before the curfew had been imposed and happened without warning or provocation”.

On the identical day, on the opposite aspect of the nation in Long Beach, California, radio reporter Adolfo Guzman-Lopez stated he had been shot within the throat with a rubber bullet by a police officer. The BBC has contacted the Long Beach Police Department for remark.

Overnight on Friday, a Fox News crew had been chased and hit by a mob of masked protesters close to the White House. “It’s the most scared I’ve been since being caught in a mob that turned on us in Tahrir Square [in the Egyptian capital Cairo],” veteran Fox correspondent Leland Vittert stated.

On Saturday, Vice News journalist Michael Anthony Adams said he was pepper-sprayed in the face at a petroleum station by Minneapolis police regardless of holding his press card within the air and yelling “Press!”

Video posted by one other Vice journalist helps his account of what occurred.

On Friday night time, Linda Tirado, a contract photojournalist and activist, was struck in her left eye by a projectile that appeared to return from the path of police in Minneapolis. She has been completely blinded in her left eye.

That identical night time a reporter from native information station Wave three in Louisville, Kentucky was hit by pepper balls fired by a police officer aiming straight at her as she reported stay on tv. “I’m getting shot! I’m getting shot!” she stated.

A spokeswoman for the Louisville police stated on Saturday that they had been making an attempt to establish which officer was concerned. “Targeting the media is not our intention,” the spokeswoman stated.

A reporter from Germany’s worldwide information broadcaster Deutsche Welle was additionally shot with projectiles by police in Minneapolis this weekend whereas getting ready to go stay on air. He was carrying a vest emblazoned with the phrase “PRESS” and was additionally threatened with arrest, a video confirmed.

“Those policemen are under a lot of stress doing their job but of course they should have let us work and do our job,” Stefan Simons stated.

On Sunday, Minnesota’s governor apologised to those that had been detained in his state.

“I want to once again extend my deepest apologies, to the journalists who were once again in the middle of this situation were inadvertently, but nevertheless, detained – to them personally and to the news organisations and to journalists everywhere,” Tim Walz stated.

The incidents come as President Donald Trump continues to assault the media. On Sunday he tweeted: “The Lamestream Media is doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy.” He stated journalists had been “truly bad people with a sick agenda”.

Several press freedom organisation have condemned the attacks.

“The numerous, targeted attacks that journalists reporting on protests across the country have faced from law enforcement over the last two nights are both reprehensible and clear violations of the First Amendment,” the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press said.

Courtney Radsch, advocacy director at the Committee to Protect Journalists, advised the BBC that the group was calling on authorities to “instruct police to cease targeting journalists and ensure that they are able to do their jobs safely and without fear of injury”.