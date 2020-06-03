George Floyd: UK urged to ‘take the knee’ at doorsteps in solidarity with US anti-racism protests

Anti-racism campaigners are urging the British public to “take the knee” on their doorsteps in solidarity with these protesting systemic racism in the US and demanding justice for the police killing of George Floyd.

Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) is asking for the UK – at 6pm on Wednesday – to take the protest stance made well-known by American soccer star Colin Kaepernick to oppose police brutality and now synonymous with the Black Lives Matter motion.

Protests have engulfed the US in the wake of the 46-year-old African American’s demise in Minneapolis police custody, after white officer Derek Chauvin dug his knee into his neck for eight minutes, regardless of Floyd’s pleas that “I can’t breathe”.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not simply the headlines

Donald Trump has vowed to ship in the navy to “dominate” his residents except the unrest ends, after threatening anybody who breached a makeshift wall erected round the White House with “the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons I have ever seen”.

Thousands of individuals have protested in solidarity in cities throughout the UK, together with London, Liverpool, Cardiff and Manchester, additionally highlighting extreme racial inequalities in the UK and racism and brutality inside the nation’s police forces.

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/30 Police spray mace at protestors to break up a gathering close to the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander’s video urgent his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis Reuters 2/30 A protester holds an indication with a picture of George Floyd AP 3/30 Protesters reveal in opposition to the demise of George Floyd AFP through Getty 4/30 A protester throws a bit of wooden on a hearth in the avenue simply north of the third Police Precinct Getty 5/30 People in different US cities additionally protested the homicide, like Los Angeles AFP through Getty 6/30 Getty 7/30 AP 8/30 Reuters 9/30 AFP through Getty 10/30 AFP through Getty 11/30 AFP through Getty 12/30 A police officer lobs a canister to break up crowds Reuters 13/30 A protester is handled after inhaling tear fuel Getty 14/30 Two law enforcement officials stand on the roof of the Third Police Precinct throughout a face off with a bunch of protesters Getty 15/30 Protesters exterior a Minneapolis police precinct two days after George Floyd died EPA 16/30 Protesters run from tear fuel Reuters 17/30 AP 18/30 Demonstrators collect to protest in Los Angeles AP 19/30 Police take away barricades set by protesters AFP through Getty 20/30 Getty 21/30 A hearth burns inside an Auto Zone retailer close to the Third Police Precinct Getty 22/30 Flowers, indicators and balloons are left close to a makeshift memorial to George Floyd close to the spot the place he died AFP through Getty 23/30 A policeman faces a protester holding a placard in downtown Los Angeles AFP through Getty 24/30 A pair poses with an indication in Los Angeles AFP through Getty 25/30 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A person is tended to after sustaining an damage from a projectile shot by police exterior the third Police Precinct constructing on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis law enforcement officials have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media displaying Floyd’s neck being pinned to the floor by an officer as he repeatedly mentioned, “I cant breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced useless whereas in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen Getty 26/30 Getty 27/30 A protester reacts after inhaling tear fuel Getty 28/30 Getty Images 29/30 Protesters use buying carts as a barricade Getty Images 30/30 Protesters conflict with the police as they reveal in opposition to the demise of George Floyd AFP through Getty Images

1/30 Police spray mace at protestors to break up a gathering close to the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander’s video urgent his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis Reuters 2/30 A protester holds an indication with a picture of George Floyd AP 3/30 Protesters reveal in opposition to the demise of George Floyd AFP through Getty 4/30 A protester throws a bit of wooden on a hearth in the avenue simply north of the third Police Precinct Getty

5/30 People in different US cities additionally protested the homicide, like Los Angeles AFP through Getty 6/30 Getty 7/30 AP 8/30 Reuters

9/30 AFP through Getty 10/30 AFP through Getty 11/30 AFP through Getty 12/30 A police officer lobs a canister to break up crowds Reuters

13/30 A protester is handled after inhaling tear fuel Getty 14/30 Two law enforcement officials stand on the roof of the Third Police Precinct throughout a face off with a bunch of protesters Getty 15/30 Protesters exterior a Minneapolis police precinct two days after George Floyd died EPA 16/30 Protesters run from tear fuel Reuters

17/30 AP 18/30 Demonstrators collect to protest in Los Angeles AP 19/30 Police take away barricades set by protesters AFP through Getty 20/30 Getty

21/30 A hearth burns inside an Auto Zone retailer close to the Third Police Precinct Getty 22/30 Flowers, indicators and balloons are left close to a makeshift memorial to George Floyd close to the spot the place he died AFP through Getty 23/30 A policeman faces a protester holding a placard in downtown Los Angeles AFP through Getty 24/30 A pair poses with an indication in Los Angeles AFP through Getty

25/30 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A person is tended to after sustaining an damage from a projectile shot by police exterior the third Police Precinct constructing on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis law enforcement officials have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media displaying Floyd’s neck being pinned to the floor by an officer as he repeatedly mentioned, “I cant breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced useless whereas in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen Getty 26/30 Getty 27/30 A protester reacts after inhaling tear fuel Getty 28/30 Getty Images

29/30 Protesters use buying carts as a barricade Getty Images 30/30 Protesters conflict with the police as they reveal in opposition to the demise of George Floyd AFP through Getty Images

The marketing campaign on Wednesday additionally goals to spotlight the disproportionate impact that coronavirus is having on ethnic minorities, as discovered in a Public Health England overview printed on Tuesday amid claims it had been delayed due to fears the findings would stoke racial tensions.

The Health Service Journal reported that an earlier draft of the overview had been “censored” with the alleged elimination of a bit containing responses from people and organisations who steered that that discrimination and poorer life possibilities have been a key issue in the elevated Covid-19 danger to BAME communities.

After its publication, Labour MP Tulip Siddiq accused Matt Hancock, the well being secretary, of “empty rhetoric” over the authorities’s failure to set out how ministers would forestall the development of upper BAME deaths from persevering with.

Mr Hancock later mentioned at the Downing Street briefing that equalities minister Kemi Badenoch was engaged on a response which he hopes will “get to the bottom” of the disaster, including: “Black lives matter.”

“Racism is the underlying condition that continues to kill black and BAME communities,” mentioned Weyman Bennett of SUTR. “Take the knee at 6pm as a result of there’s a boot on the neck of hundreds of thousands of individuals in the BAME neighborhood.

No hype, simply the recommendation and evaluation you want

Read extra

“Part of the cure for the virus of racism is to embrace anti-racism and anti-fascism.”

SUTR’s Sabby Dhalu added: “BAME communities are suffering disproportionately from Covid-19, economic decline and police brutality.”

“We call on people to ‘take the knee’ on their doorstep in solidarity with George Floyd, at 6pm, Wednesday 3 June. We stand for justice for George Floyd and say Black Lives Matter.”

A separate protest has been deliberate in London’s Hyde Park at 1pm on Wednesday, whereas an additional demonstration is scheduled for 1pm on Saturday in Parliament Square.

Large gatherings are nonetheless banned underneath shutdown guidelines, and on Tuesday Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon requested protesters to discover another to bodily demonstrations.

Speaking at her each day briefing in Edinburgh, she mentioned: “Right now, it’s the case, sadly and regrettably, that enormous gatherings of individuals may pose a danger to well being and certainly to life.

“We need to find ways of allowing people to make their voices heard and to make the points that many of us want to be made and to be heard right now, but to do so in a way that is safe and is not putting people protesting or wider communities at risk.”

The Met Police mentioned its method was to have interaction with protesters and encourage them to observe social distancing guidelines.​

There have been 23 arrests throughout protests at London’s Trafalgar Square on Sunday, at least three of which have been for breach of Covid-19 laws.

Additional reporting by PA