George Floyd: UK protesters gather in solidarity with US – video report | US news

Crowds of protesters gathered in components of the UK in solidarity with the unrest throughout the US after the killing of George Floyd. Floyd was killed by a police officer who knelt on his neck. In London, tons of gathered in Trafalgar Square earlier than marching to the US embassy. As they walked chants may very well be heard of ‘I can not breathe’ and the title of the organisers, Black Lives Matter

