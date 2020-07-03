George Floyd: Twitter drops ‘master’, ‘slave’ and ‘blacklist’

Image copyright

Social media platform Twitter is dropping the terms “master”, “slave” and “blacklist” in preference of more inclusive language.

The terms are generally used in programming codes which originated decades ago.

US bank JPMorgan has also announced a similar move as more companies address racism following a killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Replacing the terms might cost millions and take months, according to experts.

In programming speak, “master” identifies the main version of code that controls the “slaves,” or replicas. “Blacklist” is employed to describe things that are automatically denied, on average forbidden internet sites.

On Thursday, Twitter’s engineering division tweeted out a couple of words that it wants “to move away from using in favour of more inclusive language”. The list includes replacing “whitelist” with “allowlist” and “master/slave” with “leader/follower”.

Last month, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey donated $3m (£2.4m) to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp to “advance the liberation and well-being” of minority communities.

JPMorgan said it is also dropping the outdated coding terms as the Black Lives Matter movement ripples through the organization world. It said the terms had appeared in a few of its technology policies and programming codes.

Last month, GitHub, the world’s biggest site for pc software developers, said it was focusing on changing the word ‘master’ from its coding language. The firm, owned by Microsoft, is used by 50 million developers to store and update its coding projects.

Google’s Chromium web browser project and Android operating system have both encouraged developers to prevent using the terms “blacklist” and “whitelist”.

Global brands may also be looking vigilantly at their product logos and names to avoid racial stereotyping. In recent weeks, a number of well-known brands have said they’ll be changing or reviewing their branding including Quaker Oats which is renaming its Aunt Jemima type of syrups and foods.

At the same time, social media marketing platforms may also be under pressure to tackle hate posts, with Facebook facing a widespread ad boycott from the Stop Hate for Profit campaign. Ford, Adidas, Coca Cola, Unilever and Starbucks have all added their weight to the campaign, aimed at removing hateful content on social support systems.