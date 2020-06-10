George Floyd: The Minneapolis’ community at the heart of the protests

The East Lake Street community in Minneapolis has been at the heart of the protests installed after the death of George Floyd.

Some showing left companies in the area broken, but now the community comes together to aid those impacted.

People will work to help obtain the as well as supplies required by individuals who have been remaining struggling in the wake of the riots.

Many shops are immigrant-owned and, despite the damage brought on by protesters, business people support the movement.

Filmed and Edited by: Jack Rodgers, Joe Payne

Produced by: Efrem Gebreab, Ben Allen