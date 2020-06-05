George Floyd: Steve McQueen dedicates Cannes films to his memory

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen has devoted his two films chosen for Cannes Film Festival to the memory of George Floyd.

Mangrove and Lovers Rock would have featured on the competition earlier than it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

McQueen mentioned: “I dedicate these films to George Floyd and all the other black people that have been murdered, seen or unseen, because of who they are, in the US, UK and elsewhere.”

Mr Floyd died in US police custody.

He died on 25 May in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree homicide, whereas three different officers face fees of aiding and abetting homicide.

The loss of life has prompted protests and sporadic rioting in America, together with world mass demonstrations.

Quoting the legendary Jamaican protest singer and reggae star Bob Marley, McQueen added: “‘If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.’ Black Lives Matter.”

Both of his listed films are a part of his BBC Small Axe anthology, consisting of 5 feature-length tales, that are all now in honour of Mr Floyd.

In 2014, McQueen’s movie 12 Years a Slave – based mostly on the 1853 autobiography of the identical title by Solomon Northup – received a number of Academy awards, together with the Oscar for greatest image.

The Brit received the Cannes Film Festival’s coveted Camera d’Or for greatest first function movie, again in 2008, for his work on Hunger; a historic drama concerning the 1981 Irish starvation strike.

And whereas this yr’s competition had to be cancelled amid Covid-19 considerations, the Official Selection remains to be thought of to be a large mark of approval for any film.

‘It couldn’t disappear’

Also on the 56-strong record for 2020 had been Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, and Ammonite, directed by one other British filmmaker Francis Lee and starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

In an announcement, the competition’s inventive director Thierry Fremaux said in a statement that whereas the occasion – which has supplied content material to the continuing We Are One on-line movie occasion – “could not take its usual form”, it additionally “could not just disappear”.

“We couldn’t send everyone to 2021,” he added. “So we continued our selection. And it was the right decision.”

He added that the occasion will unveil its plans “to continue its activities into the autumn” within the close to future.

This yr’s choice featured 16 feminine administrators, up two from final yr, when Mati Diop grew to become the primary black feminine director to have a movie featured in-competition within the occasion’s historical past.

