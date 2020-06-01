George Floyd riots: Cuomo, de Blasio announce NYC curfew

Cuomo and de Blasio mentioned the outbreaks of violence left them no selection, whilst they advocated for peaceable demonstrators who’ve spoken out towards police brutality and racial injustice.

“We can’t let violence undermine the message of this moment,” de Blasio mentioned. Cuomo blamed “people who are looking to distract and discredit” the protests and mentioned they could not be allowed to undermine public security.

The two leaders, each Democrats, additionally criticized some police actions as fueling protesters’ rage.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea mentioned earlier Monday on NBC’s “Today” that he apprehensive about whether or not a curfew could be heeded.

“If people think it will, they don’t understand what’s going on,” he mentioned.

The announcement got here after rioters in a single day had smashed home windows and plundered outlets in elements of Manhattan, leading to lots of of arrests.

A 21-year-old man was shot within the SoHo neighborhood round 12:30 a.m. and was taken to a hospital, police mentioned. They mentioned his accidents weren’t life-threatening.

Groups of individuals poured down the sidewalks in Soho and different neighborhoods, together with Union Square, breaking into Rolex, Kate Spade and Prada boutiques and electronics shops which were shuttered for over two months due to the coronavirus.

On Monday morning, police had been seen on a few of SoHo’s hardest-hit streets, and the scent of freshly reduce plywood wafted as shops boarded up.

“It’s disturbing because I’m 100 percent behind the protesters and against police brutality and bad cops killing people of color whenever they fricking want to, but this is a different story,” mentioned Ruby Packard, a instructor and longtime SoHo resident.

Sunday was the third night time in a row of primarily peaceable daytime demonstrations, chaotic nights, scorching spots of violence and arrests, with the mayor’s daughter amongst these arrested over the weekend.

Thousands of individuals have taken to the streets throughout the nation to precise outrage over Floyd’s demise and different killings of black individuals by police and U.S. residents. Floyd, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for greater than eight minutes.

On Sunday, New York City police made some gestures of solidarity with marchers in the course of the day. Some officers knelt with protesters in an intersection as an organizer known as out the names of individuals killed by police. But the police division has additionally come underneath criticism for confrontations with demonstrators over the weekend.

Cuomo mentioned some law enforcement officials had exacerbated tensions with some “very disturbing” actions.

The head of town’s rank-and-file police union accused the governor of misplacing blame for the chaos.

“We have terrorists burning and looting our city,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch mentioned.

