George Floyd: Riot police fire tear gas and rubber bullets and buildings burn as protests spread to dozen US cities

Riot police fired rubber bullets and tear gas and extra buildings have been set alight as protests over the loss of life in custody of an unarmed black man, spread to greater than a dozen US cities.
Many of the protests have been peaceable, or a minimum of parts of them have been. Elsewhere, individuals threw stones at police and set alight buildings, as officers responded by firing tear gas and rubber bullets.
In Minneapolis, The Independent witnessed a Wells Fargo financial institution workplace and a Post Office constructing positioned shut to the town’s fifth Precinct Police Station, set on fire. Thick acrid smoke lifted in waves.
Elsewhere, protesters tried to set fire to a petroleum station. At the identical time, a variety of residents urged individuals not to set fire to buildings in their very own neighborhood. Some experiences mentioned in some instances individuals tried to put out the fires with water.
“Disperse peacefully from the area immediately,” police wearing riot gear mentioned on a loud-speaker, as they sought to drive away protesters from the realm across the fifth Precicnt, within the Lyndale neighbourhood. “If you continue to obstruct, resist, or interfere with police officers, you will be violating Minnesota state statue and you will be arrested immediately.”
A 22-year-old lady known as Emily Hamm, who was visiting from Houston, Texas, defended the choice to set alight to shops such as Target and a Post Office. “We’re tying to get people’s attention,” she mentioned. “We’re trying to get the government’s attention. They will pay attention tonight.”
The protests reached from coast to coast, and took in locations such as Charlotte, North Carolina, and Washington DC.