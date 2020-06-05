George Floyd: Reddit co-founder quits board and asks for black replacement

Image copyright

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has resigned from the tech firm’s board and urged the company to displace him with a black candidate.

The tech entrepreneur has also pledged to use future gains on his Reddit stock to “serve the black community.”

In some tweets, that he said that he was carrying it out “as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?'”

It follows days folks protests against police brutality and racial inequality.

Mr Ohanian, who’s married to black tennis champion Serena Williams, said that he would be donating $1m (£800,000) to Know Your Rights Camp, a non-profit started by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now,” he said in a video. “To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.”

Mr Ohanian founded social media internet site Reddit 15 years ago together with his college roommates Aaron Swartz and Steve Huffman.

He stepped down from daily duties in 2018 but has retained a seat on the business’s board as yet.

Reddit promoted its first female board member, Porter Gale, this past year.

But the web site has come under fire for hosting forums that promote racist content. The company has banned groups like r/blackpeoplehate and alt-right r/MillionDollarExtreme. It has also “quarantined” a pro-Trump forum, r/TheDonald, ensuring that its content doesn’t appear in internet site searches or recommendations.

Earlier this week, several popular Reddit forums switched their access rights to private, or barred new posts entirely, to protest from the company’s hate speech policies. Ex-chief executive Ellen K Pao also lambasted her former employer in a tweet, saying: “You aren’t getting to say [Black Lives Matter] when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hate the whole day.”

