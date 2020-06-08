George Floyd Public Memorial in Houston Gets Underway, Live Stream



The individuals of Houston are paying their respects to George Floyd in his hometown — a public viewing will undoubtedly be followed by his final memorial service … and TMZ’s streaming it live.

The ceremony will be held at the Fountain of Praise Church. The public may have a chance to see George’s casket ahead of the memorial service.



This marks the third of four memorials that have been in the offing and completed for George — you’ll recall, he was honored in Minneapolis last week (where he was killed) and then again in North Carolina (his birth state) over the week-end. Now, that he’ll be remembered in H-Town, where he grew up.



The man’s death has touched thousands of people around the world — having sparked international protests and demonstrations in his name … and might lead to the dismantling of Minneapolis’ police department … and perhaps other cities as well.

The cops involved in his killing have been criminally charged — namely, Derek Chauvin … who’s facing second-degree murder for having his knee on George’s neck for nearly 9 minutes. The other 3 officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, have also been charged with felonies, aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.