George Floyd protests: Woman who ‘lost eye’ tells people to keep demonstrating

A lady who says she misplaced an eye fixed throughout a protest over George Floyd’s demise has urged people to keep demonstrating.

Linda Tirado, a journalist and photographer overlaying the protests in Minneapolis, town the place Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes, advised people to “stay in the streets” for her.

“It comes to my attention that some folk are using my injury to argue that people should stop protesting,” she wrote on Twitter.





“F*** that, stay in the streets double for me, because I can’t.”

She claimed: “It was police who shot me, not protesters.”

1/30 Police spray mace at protestors to break up a gathering close to the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander’s video urgent his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis Reuters 2/30 A protester holds an indication with a picture of George Floyd AP 3/30 Protesters reveal towards the demise of George Floyd AFP through Getty 4/30 A protester throws a bit of wooden on a fireplace on the street simply north of the third Police Precinct Getty 5/30 People in different US cities additionally protested the homicide, like Los Angeles AFP through Getty 6/30 Getty 7/30 AP 8/30 Reuters 9/30 AFP through Getty 10/30 AFP through Getty 11/30 AFP through Getty 12/30 A police officer lobs a canister to break up crowds Reuters 13/30 A protester is handled after inhaling tear fuel Getty 14/30 Two law enforcement officials stand on the roof of the Third Police Precinct throughout a face off with a bunch of protesters Getty 15/30 Protesters outdoors a Minneapolis police precinct two days after George Floyd died EPA 16/30 Protesters run from tear fuel Reuters 17/30 AP 18/30 Demonstrators collect to protest in Los Angeles AP 19/30 Police take away barricades set by protesters AFP through Getty 20/30 Getty 21/30 A hearth burns inside an Auto Zone retailer close to the Third Police Precinct Getty 22/30 Flowers, indicators and balloons are left close to a makeshift memorial to George Floyd close to the spot the place he died AFP through Getty 23/30 A policeman faces a protester holding a placard in downtown Los Angeles AFP through Getty 24/30 A pair poses with an indication in Los Angeles AFP through Getty 25/30 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A person is tended to after sustaining an damage from a projectile shot by police outdoors the third Police Precinct constructing on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis law enforcement officials have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media exhibiting Floyd’s neck being pinned to the bottom by an officer as he repeatedly mentioned, “I cant breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced lifeless whereas in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen Getty 26/30 Getty 27/30 A protester reacts after inhaling tear fuel Getty 28/30 Getty Images 29/30 Protesters use buying carts as a barricade Getty Images 30/30 Protesters conflict with the police as they reveal towards the demise of George Floyd AFP through Getty Images

Ms Tirado said she has misplaced eyesight in her left eye after what she believed was a rubber bullet hit her within the face ⁠— though Minneapolis Police advised The New York Times they haven’t used them for many years.

“If someone believes that we have injured them, we encourage people to contact our Internal Affairs Unit or the Office of Police Conduct Review,” John Elder, a police spokesperson advised the newspaper, including he was not conscious of the incident on the time.

Ms Tirado advised The New York Times: “I was aiming my next shot, put my camera down for a second, and then my face exploded.”





The Minneapolis Police Department has been approached for remark by The Independent.

Protesters have taken to the streets in Minneapolis ⁠— in addition to in different US cities and internationally ⁠— after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed after he pleaded for air as a policeman stored him pinned to the bottom.

Derek Chauvin, the now-fired officer, was charged with third-degree homicide on Friday.

Tens of 1000’s of people have joined nightly protests throughout the US since Floyd’s demise, with not less than 1,600 people arrested in 22 cities as some demonstrations descended into violence.

From Los Angeles to Miami to Chicago, demonstrations marked by chants of ”I can’t breathe” ⁠— a rallying cry echoing Floyd’s dying phrases ⁠— started peacefully on Saturday earlier than escalating as people blocked site visitors, torched automobiles and companies, and clashed with riot police – some responding with tear fuel and rubber bullets.

Hundreds gathered in Trafalgar Square in London for a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sunday, with some holding indicators studying “Justice for George” and “Rest in power”.

Additional reporting by companies