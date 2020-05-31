George Floyd protests: Woman faces attempted murder charge after police cruiser hit with Molotov cocktail

A 27-year-old lady has been charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at a police cruiser throughout protests in Brooklyn.

Samantha Shader’s sister Darian, 21, was additionally reportedly taken into custody for making an attempt to intervene with he arrest.

The pair had been amongst 3,000 demonstrators in New York City on Friday night time, a part of a sequence of protests throughout the nation following the dying of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.





At a press convention Saturday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said: “It is by the grace of God that we don’t have dead officers today.”

Shea mentioned that the overwhelming majority of protesters had been peaceable, however mentioned some got here with the intent to sow discord.

“Coming to an assembly, pre-meditated, with loaded firearms, with bricks, with Molotov cocktails is the furthest thing from civil obedience.”

“Countless” officers are in hospital, Shea mentioned, including: “There was no discrimination as to whether it was a white officer, black officer, male officer or female officer. They targeted anyone in a uniform.”

It has been reported {that a} 20-year-old protester was taken to hospital after struggling a violent seizure after being shoved to the bottom in the course of the demonstrations.

Dounya Zayer later posted a number of movies on Twitter from the hospital, explaining what had occurred to her.

“This was me, and I want to make one thing clear to all the people that are commenting lies below this video. I did NOT spit in this officer’s face. I was wearing a face mask. He told me to get out of the street and then immediately threw me out of the way.”