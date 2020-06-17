George Floyd protests: Who are Boogaloo Bois, antifa and Proud Boys?

More than three weeks since the death of George Floyd, anti-racism protests are continuing over the US.

While in many cases peaceful, the protests have also featured scenes of police brutality, looting and violence.

Politicians, law enforcement and commentators on the left and right have accused a number of fringe groups of encouraging and playing acts of violence.

BBC News has been examining these groups on social media marketing platforms.

Boogaloo Bois

This relatively new anti-government subculture could very well be the most dangerous of the bunch. Steven Carrillo, a 32-year-old US Air Force sergeant from California, has been charged with the murder of two officers during the George Floyd protests, one in Oakland and another in Santa Cruz.

US Air Force sergeant charged in ‘Boogaloo’ murder

Before being arrested, he wrote in his own blood the terms “boog” and “I became unreasonable” on a car. Both terms are commonly used by the movement.

Rooted in a bulletin board dedicated to firearms on 4chan – called the /k/ board – Boogaloo Bois is just a loose, leaderless movement.

Members of the Boogaloo Bois frequently wear Hawaiian shirts and Boogaloo-patched military fatigues in public areas. “Alphabet” is just a reference to US federal agencies that use acronyms, including the FBI





The group’s name is a mention of the a poorly-reviewed 1984 film, Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo. The phrase “Electric Boogaloo” has since become an online meme meaning a low-quality sequel.

But Boogaloo Bois use it to refer to armed conflict with authorities, something akin to a second US Civil War.

Relatively small on 4chan in its early days, the movement has since dramatically grown in dimensions, notably helped by a large number of Facebook groups and pages with tens and thousands of members and followers. In order to evade Facebook restrictions on the word “Boogaloo”, alternate terms like “Big Igloo”, “Boog” and “Big Luau” are also frequently employed.

Like other online movements born out of 4chan, Boogaloo Bois are steeped in the vernacular of internet memes and in-jokes.

BBC Trending: What is 4chan?

Some in the movement make reference to themselves as “boojahideen”, a parody of the term “mujahideen” which is frequently employed to make reference to radical Islamist militants.

Boogaloo boys at Dallas protest yesterday. Any leftist that thinks that these people are in your corner needs to realize these are hardcore rightwingers looking to start a second civil war. They are maybe not our friends.

Followers have a variety of views and degrees of seriousness towards the movement, but most could be described as extreme libertarians and sign up to two fundamental beliefs: A desire to have an armed overthrow of the government, and an unwavering commitment to gun ownership.

Boogaloo Bois were overwhelmingly opposed to coronavirus lockdowns, that they saw being an alarming sign of tyranny. When anti-lockdown gatherings were held in many states in April and May, some armed members of the Boogaloo movement were seen in the rallies, frequently wearing Hawaiian shirts – a tongue-in-cheek reference to Hawaiian luau celebrations.

Boogaloo Bois are frequently seen carrying this flag in the protests





Black Lives Matter protests have caused a divide in the group. While many support the protests and are anti-police, some in the movement’s more radical circles are conflicted.

Facebook groups and pages post footage of armed members in Hawaiian shirts attending the protests carrying Boogaloo flags, claiming they are there to safeguard the protesters from police. Some even suggest that the demonstrations may possibly trigger the “Boogaloo” that they’ve been looking forward to.

Videos and hashtags sympathetic to the group have appeared on TikTok in recent weeks. They are often posted by young men with firearms who call for an uprising. One video features captions such as “becoming more and more willing to die” and “cops showing at your door will be targeted first”.

Some members are capitalising on the protests to activate in acts of violence against authorities. Three Boogaloo members were charged with terrorism offences in Nevada this month for so-called attempts to “spark violence” in protests.

Facebook has since limited the reach of Boogaloo-themed groups and pages. Several have now been removed – or “got Zucced”, as members call it – within the last few days.

Antifa

Antifa, short for “anti-fascist”, is just a loose affiliation of mostly far-left activists.

They include anarchists, but in addition communists and a few social democrats. What sets them apart is their willingness to use violence – they state, in self-defence or to defend their communities.

The movement, which at one point almost entirely disappeared in america, saw a surge of interest following the election of Donald Trump. They routinely clash with the far right.

During the recent protests, there is some evidence that they have been involved property damage and looting. Authorities in Texas, for instance, say three alleged looters in Austin were antifa affiliates.

But right-wing activists and President Donald Trump have made much bigger claims – that they are the driving force behind the violence.

While US presidents can designate individuals or groups as foreign terrorists, legal experts have questioned whether Mr Trump has the authority to label antifa a “domestic terrorist organisation”.

There’s little evidence for the sweeping claims. Antifa activists are relatively rare – their numbers are tiny compared to the size of the usa protests.

Proud Boys

Founded in 2016 by Canadian-British right-wing activist Gavin McInnes, the Proud Boys is just a far-right, anti-immigrant, all-male group with a brief history of street violence against its left-wing opponents, somewhat antifa.

The group’s name is a mention of the a song from the Disney film Aladdin. Members often wear black and yellow Fred Perry polo shirts along side red “Make America Great Again” hats.

A Proud Boy wears an “Antifa hunting permit” sticker





A member must declare that he is “a Western chauvinist who refuses to apologise for creating the modern world”.

The Proud Boys and affiliated groups have faced off against antifa in a number of violent street rallies in the last 2 yrs, most notably in Oregon, Washington and New York. Two members were jailed a year ago for beating up antifa activists in New York.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a prominent civil rights group, describes the Proud Boys as a hate group.

Although Mr McInnes quit the group in November 2018, he filed a lawsuit against the SPLC three months later. Enrique Tarrio is the group’s current chairman.

Proud Boys members are vehemently against BLM protests. Describing attempts to bring down statues of Confederate leaders as a left-wing plot to “destroy American history”, members have now been seen “guarding” statues of historical figures in a number of states.

Following the establishment of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, a police-free district in Seattle, Proud Boys members – some armed – resulted in to confront what they called “authoritarian behaviour” by the protesters.

Photos and videos of clashes between the group and antifa members close to the zone have gone viral.

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube have all banned the group from their platforms. But accounts associated with the movement have popped up again during the protests. This week, 358 Facebook accounts and 172 Instagram accounts tied to Proud Boys were removed.

