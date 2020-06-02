George Floyd protests: violence escalates overnight after Trump’s threat to deploy army – live | US news

It is now nicely into Tuesday throughout the US. We try to make sense of an evening of protests that has witnessed escalating violence following threats by President Trump to deploy the army.

Every week after the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who died in Minneapolis when a police officer kneeled on his neck, and the demonstrations haven’t let up.

Curfews have been ignored, and each police and protesters are accused of unwarranted assaults, with confrontations on the street elevating tensions and rapidly turning peaceable protests into avenue fights.

In St Louis, 4 cops had been wounded by gunfire, whereas in Buffalo, two individuals had been injured when a automotive rammed right into a line of regulation enforcement officers.

Shootings involving police had been additionally reported in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, authorities within the Chicago suburb of Cicero, the place protests have been held, stated two individuals had been killed, though they didn’t determine the victims or circumstances.

A dramatic Trump photo-op preceded the night time, by which Washington DC police forcefully cleared the streets with teargas, rubber bullets and flash-bangs so the president may pose in entrance of a church and maintain the bible.

“I am your president of law and order,” Trump stated outdoors the church. “I am mobilising all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your second amendment rights.”

He vowed to crack down on “professional anarchists, looters, criminals, antifa and others” whose actions had “gripped” America.

Our Washington bureau chief, David Smith, reported on the occasion that enraged demonstrators but in addition irked the bishop of the episcopal diocese of Washington. The Right Rev Mariann Budde stated she was “not given even a courtesy call, that they would be clearing [the area] with tear gas so they could use one of our churches as a prop”.

Richard Wolffe, a Guardian US columnist, says the photograph op confirmed the US chief had reached the “mad emperor” stage: