George Floyd protests: UK opposition parties urge Boris Johnson to suspend export of arms and riot gear to Donald Trump’s US

Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson to suspend the export of British arms and riot gear to the United States after opposition parties backed a name from human rights teams to intervene.

Labour’s shadow worldwide commerce secretary Emily Thornberry stated it will be a “disgrace” for the UK hold supplying American safety forces “at a time when Donald Trump is gearing up to use the US military to crush the legitimate protests taking place across America over the murder of black civilians”.

In a letter seen by The Independent to her authorities counterpart Liz Truss, Ms Thornberry stated: “If this were any other leader, in any other country in the world, the suspension of any such exports is the least we could expect from the British government in response to their actions, and our historic alliance with the United States is no reason to shirk that responsibility now.”





Other parties additionally backed the decision for an arms embargo and investigation, with the Liberal Democrats saying the transfer was vital “given the evidence that [that arms] are being used to target unarmed civilians”. The Green Party stated licences wanted to be suspended “urgently”.

Government data present the UK grants export licences value thousands and thousands of kilos for the sale of tear fuel, riot shields, so-called “rubber bullets” and different small arms to the US. The UK authorities’s personal guidelines say such exports mustn’t go forward the place they’re seemingly to be used for “internal repression”.

As beforehand reported by The Independent, human rights group Amnesty International led requires the suspension of licences, alongside the Campaign Against the Arms Trade. As of Tuesday evening petitioners have already gathered hundreds of signatures calling for an embargo, with a letter-writing marketing campaign to members of parliament additionally being organised on social media.

The US has been rocked by indignant demonstrations for practically per week following the loss of life of George Floyd, a black man who died pleading for air whereas a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for eight minutes.

The police response has seen safety forces ramming crowds with vehicles, deploying fuel and baton rounds in opposition to peaceable demonstrators, and arresting and taking pictures at home and worldwide journalists protecting occasions. Donald Trump raised tensions additional on Monday evening after he stated he would ship within the US navy to suppress the demonstrations if native authorities didn’t use enough pressure.

A spokesperson for the Department for International Trade, which regulates arms gross sales, advised The Independent that the federal government “will not grant an export licence if to do so would be inconsistent with the Consolidated Criteria”.

They added: “The Consolidated Criteria provide a thorough risk assessment framework – they require us to think hard about the possible impact of providing equipment and its capabilities. These are not decisions we take lightly.”

Boris Johnson has but to remark publicly on the problem, however prior to now the federal government has been reticent to cross Mr Trump as a result of it’s looking for a commerce settlement with the US to exchange the beneficial phrases of commerce with Europe misplaced after the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael stated: “Today the US President threatened to use pressure in opposition to his personal residents. As issues stand, our Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister have stood silent. Their silence is shameful.

“The Prime Minister should clarify that the ‘particular relationship’ with the US won’t survive flagrant abuses of human rights.

“The Liberal Democrats are supporting calls from Amnesty International to review the export of security equipment including rubber bullets and tear gas to the United States, given the evidence that they are being used to target unarmed civilians.”

Green occasion co-leader Jonathan Bartley stated in his personal letter to Ms Truss: “Since 2011 the government has had in place a mechanism to allow the immediate suspension of licences to countries experiencing a sharp deteriorating in security or stability.



“I’m writing to you as head of the licensing authority for strategic exports to ask you to urgently suspend all policing and safety tools export licences to the US and examine whether or not UK arms exports are getting used to violate human rights and as half of inside repression.”