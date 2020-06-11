George Floyd Protests Trigger Historical Statues Getting Toppled

George Floyd protesters are taking their anger and frustration from historical statues deemed to undermine the movement … and it’s really happening all around the globe.

A statue of Belgian King Leopold II was defaced following an anti-racism protest in Brussels. You is able to see the BLM letters are tagged on the statue itself. Over in Bristol, England … you can observe a statue of Edward Colston being pushed in to the river.

So, who’s Colston? He was a slave trader in the late 17th century who played an important role in the development of the town of Bristol. In London … a BLM placard was placed on the Winston Churchill statue at Parliament Square.

Check out the pics … you can observe the Christopher Columbus statue painted with red throughout recent protests. As we reported … Columbus statues throughout the US of A have gotten their fair share of vandalism.