George Floyd: protests take place in cities around the world | George Floyd

People in cities around the world have marched in solidarity with demonstrators in the US, as politicians and public figures united to sentence the killing of George Floyd.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on 25 May in Minneapolis after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed a knee into his neck for 9 minutes whereas Floyd repeatedly complained that he couldn’t breathe.

In Australia, the prime minister, Scott Morrison, mentioned the scenes in the US have been “terribly disturbing, shocking” and “made [him] cringe”.

He has pleaded with folks in Sydney planning to protest on Tuesday afternoon in solidarity with demonstrators in the US to not “import things from happening in other countries here to Australia”. He mentioned Australia was “fair” and applauded police and different emergency staff.

His feedback got here as many others in Australia on social media on the weekend identified that there have been greater than 400 Indigenous deaths in custody since the finish of a 1991 royal fee on Indigenous deaths in custody.

The former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull weighed in, telling a Crikey video convention that Trump is a “deliberately divisive leader” who “seeks to divide” the US or to “exploit division” that, he mentioned, “far from making America great again, makes America weaker”.

At least 4 solidarity gatherings have been held in New Zealand on Monday, with large crowds kneeling down at an indication in Auckland. Tens of hundreds of individuals marched from Aotea Square, in central Auckland, to the US embassy carrying indicators with messages resembling “Be kind”, “Silence is Betrayal” and “Do Better, Be Better”.

Speakers known as on the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, to denounce the killing of Floyd as a hate crime, and present related management as she did following the mass murders of 15 March final 12 months, when a lone gunman killed 51 worshippers in a Christchurch mosque.

On Sunday, hundreds of individuals demonstrated in central London, chanting: “No Justice! No peace!” in Trafalgar Square earlier than marching to the US embassy, the place they have been greeted by a line of police.

Activists march alongside Whitehall, London, whereas holding placards throughout the George Floyd demonstration. Photograph: David Cliff/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock

There have been protests outdoors the US embassy in Copenhagen on Sunday, whereas tons of of demonstrators gathered in Berlin for the second day in a row, carrying indicators that learn: “Silence is violence”, “Hold cops accountable” and “Who do you call when police murder?”

The headline of Germany’s top-selling Bild newspaper on Sunday carried the headline, “This killer-cop set America ablaze”, with an arrow pointing to a photograph of the now-fired officer, who has been charged with third-degree homicide.

A memorial in graffiti appeared on a former a part of the Berlin Wall depicting Floyd and the phrases: “I can’t breathe”, which he uttered as he was dying.

The English footballer Jadon Sancho was amongst a number of footballers taking part in in Germany to commemorate the occasions, lifting his jersey after scoring on Sunday to disclose a shirt emblazoned with the handwritten message: “Justice for George Floyd.”

Marcus Thuram kneels after scoring a aim. Photograph: Reuters

French nationwide Marcus Thuram kneeled after scoring in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s win over Union Berlin. The Gladbach ahead scored in the first half after which dropped his left knee to the floor for 5 seconds. “No explanation needed,” his aspect’s Twitter account wrote in a put up displaying Thuram kneeling.

The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, mentioned in an announcement that Floyd’s dying “firmly reaffirms and reiterates the African Union’s rejection of the continuing discriminatory practices against Black citizens of the United States of America”.

There has been no official response from Japan, however hundreds of people protested in entrance of Shibuya police station in Tokyo on Saturday after a extensively considered video clip confirmed two cops utilizing pressure whereas questioning a 33-year-old Kurdish man on the avenue.

People protest towards police violence in Tokyo. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

An estimated 200 international and Japanese protesters denounced Floyd’s killing and accused the cops of racism and utilizing pointless pressure towards the unnamed man, who had reportedly been stopped in reference to an alleged visitors violation.

The video footage, shot by an acquaintance of the man, exhibits the officers forcing him to the ground whereas he insists he has executed nothing flawed.

George Floyd’s dying additionally drew remark from regimes vital of the US that even have a report of violently suppressing dissent. Iranian state TV accused police in the US of setting fireplace to autos and attacking protesters, whereas the Russian international ministry mentioned the US had “systemic problems in the human rights sphere”.

“This incident is far from the first in a series of lawless conduct and unjustified violence from US law enforcement,” it mentioned in an announcement.

Chinese officers and state media in contrast the widespread unrest in the US to the pro-democracy motion in Hong Kong and accused Washington of hypocrisy.

“Mr President, don’t go hide behind the secret service,” Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of nationalist tabloid Global Times, wrote on Saturday. “Go to talk to the demonstrators seriously. Negotiate with them, just like you urged Beijing to talk to Hong Kong rioters.”