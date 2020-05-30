George Floyd protests spread nationwide

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) has apologized to CNN affiliate WAVE’s reporter Kaitlin Rust, who was instantly fired upon by an officer with a pepper ball launcher whereas dwell on air on Friday evening.

LMPD particular advisor Jessie Halladay stated she had reviewed the video and the incident was not one thing that ought to have occurred if Rust was singled out as a reporter.

According to Halladay, authorities had been unable to substantiate that the officer seen within the video is a LMPD officer, however stated he could possibly be a member of its particular response crew.

Halladay stated the division would evaluation the video once more as soon as the protests finish and examine if disciplinary motion is critical.

The LMPD has no intention of focusing on media protecting the incident, Halladay added.