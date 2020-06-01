George Floyd protests spread across US for fifth violent night – follow live

Protests rage for fifth night as police cruisers and buildings burn



Tense protests over the demise of George Floyd raged for a fifth consecutive night on Saturday in cities across the US, from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, with police automobiles set ablaze and experiences of accidents mounting on all sides.



The demonstrations, which started in Minneapolis following Floyd’s demise on Monday when a police officer pressed a knee onto his neck till he stopped respiration, have turn out to be a nationwide phenomenon as protesters decry years of police brutality towards African Americans.



Tens of hundreds of individuals took to the streets across the nation, a lot of them not sporting masks or observing social distancing regardless of coronavirus lockdown measures remaining in place, elevating considerations amongst well being consultants concerning the potential for spreading the pandemic at a time when a lot of the nation is within the means of reopening society and the financial system.



After a tumultuous Friday, racially numerous crowds held largely peaceable demonstrations in dozens of cities, although many later descended into violence as had occurred the earlier night.



Few corners of America had been untouched, from protesters setting fires inside Reno’s metropolis corridor, to police launching tear gasoline at rock-throwing demonstrators in Fargo, North Dakota, to shattered home windows at police headquarters in Richmond, Virginia.



In Minneapolis, the town the place the protests started, police, state troopers and National Guard members moved in quickly after an 8pm curfew took impact to interrupt up protests, firing tear gasoline and rubber bullets to clear streets outdoors a police precinct and elsewhere.



The present of pressure got here after three days when police largely averted participating protesters and after the state poured in additional than 4,000 National Guard troops to Minneapolis and mentioned the quantity would quickly rise to almost 11,000.



“The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd,” mentioned governor Tim Walz on Saturday. “It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities.”



Minneapolis’s streets steadily grew calmer because the night went on and metropolis corrections commissioner Paul Schnell mentioned the powerful response would stay so long as it takes to “quell this situation.”



Here’s Andrew Buncombe’s report from the Minnesota metropolis.

