George Floyd protests spread across US – follow live updates

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in cities across the US on Friday as protests continued for a fourth evening over the loss of life of Minneapolis native George Floyd, killed when he was pinned to the bottom by native law enforcement officials.

One of the patrolmen, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-diploma homicide and manslaughter earlier within the day earlier than contemporary scenes of violence and arson erupted in Minneapolis and in sympathy demonstrations in different US cities together with St Paul, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Oakland, Bakersfield, San Jose, Chicago, Boston, Portland, Dallas, Houston and Louisville.

Minneapolis police mentioned pictures had been fired at legislation enforcement officers throughout the protests however nobody was injured. As the evening dragged on, fires erupted across town’s south facet, together with at a Japanese restaurant, a Wells Fargo financial institution and an Office Depot. Many burned for hours, with firefighters once more delayed in reaching them as a result of areas weren’t safe.

Shortly earlier than midnight, scores of officers on foot and in automobiles moved in to curb the violence, at some point after metropolis and state leaders confronted blowback for his or her dealing with of the disaster. On Thursday, protesters had torched a police station quickly after it was deserted by police and went on to burn or vandalise dozens of companies.

With the National Guard making ready to deploy 1,700 troopers to Minneapolis – the biggest deployment within the historical past of the state of Minnesota – in its bid to maintain the peace with buildings burning and shops raided, the metropolis’s Democratic mayor Jacob Frey warned protesters: “You are not getting back at the police officer that tragically killed George Floyd by looting our town.”

State governor Tim Walz likewise warned folks to remain at residence: “The situation has become dangerous for Minnesotans and first responders”.



Here’s Andrew Buncombe’s report from the scene.

