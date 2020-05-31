George Floyd protests: Salt Lake City police push elderly man with cane to ground

Police officers in Salt Lake City, Utah shoved an elderly man utilizing a cane to the ground whereas clearing out demonstrators taking part in nationwide protests in opposition to extreme police power and the killing of George Floyd.
A neighborhood information outlet caught the second on digital camera as two officers from the Salt Lake City police division’s rescue unit approached the unarmed man.
Both wearing riot gear, one officer pushed the man earlier than the second officer started repeatedly shoving him till he fell to the ground.
Two different police officers then method the man as he laid on the ground, unable to stand, to assist him get again up.It was not instantly clear whether or not the man was taking part within the demonstrations.
“Sadly a man was just knocked off his feet”, a reporter for Salt Lake City’s ABC 4 News mentioned.
Demonstrations in no less than 30 US cities had been sparked over the weekend after cellphone footage that went viral confirmed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for a number of minutes as he pleaded for air and later died.
Many of the protests changed into violent riots, as individuals mentioned they had been demonstrating in opposition to using deadly power on unarmed black males by police departments throughout the nation.
In Salt Lake City, riots triggered important destruction within the downtown metropolis space because the US National Guard was deployed to the scene.
A man with a bow and arrow reportedly tried to assault protestors with the weapon earlier than he was introduced down by demonstrators and had his automobile set on hearth.
The metropolis has issued a curfew till Monday in an try to quell the riots, with Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown saying on Saturday evening: “It is time to go home. This is not helping. Please, parents: call her your kids and get them back home. Nothing good can come from this now.”
