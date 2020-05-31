George Floyd protests: Salt Lake City police push elderly man with cane to ground

Police officers in Salt Lake City, Utah shoved an elderly man utilizing a cane to the ground whereas clearing out demonstrators taking part in nationwide protests in opposition to extreme police power and the killing of George Floyd.

A neighborhood information outlet caught the second on digital camera as two officers from the Salt Lake City police division’s rescue unit approached the unarmed man.

Both wearing riot gear, one officer pushed the man earlier than the second officer started repeatedly shoving him till he fell to the ground.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Two different police officers then method the man as he laid on the ground, unable to stand, to assist him get again up.It was not instantly clear whether or not the man was taking part within the demonstrations.

“Sadly a man was just knocked off his feet”, a reporter for Salt Lake City’s ABC 4 News mentioned.

Demonstrations in no less than 30 US cities had been sparked over the weekend after cellphone footage that went viral confirmed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for a number of minutes as he pleaded for air and later died.

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/30 Police spray mace at protestors to break up a gathering close to the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander’s video urgent his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis Reuters 2/30 A protester holds an indication with a picture of George Floyd AP 3/30 Protesters display in opposition to the loss of life of George Floyd AFP through Getty 4/30 A protester throws a chunk of wooden on a fireplace on the street simply north of the third Police Precinct Getty 5/30 People in different US cities additionally protested the homicide, like Los Angeles AFP through Getty 6/30 Getty 7/30 AP 8/30 Reuters 9/30 AFP through Getty 10/30 AFP through Getty 11/30 AFP through Getty 12/30 A police officer lobs a canister to break up crowds Reuters 13/30 A protester is handled after inhaling tear gasoline Getty 14/30 Two police officers stand on the roof of the Third Police Precinct throughout a face off with a gaggle of protesters Getty 15/30 Protesters exterior a Minneapolis police precinct two days after George Floyd died EPA 16/30 Protesters run from tear gasoline Reuters 17/30 AP 18/30 Demonstrators collect to protest in Los Angeles AP 19/30 Police take away barricades set by protesters AFP through Getty 20/30 Getty 21/30 A fireplace burns inside an Auto Zone retailer close to the Third Police Precinct Getty 22/30 Flowers, indicators and balloons are left close to a makeshift memorial to George Floyd close to the spot the place he died AFP through Getty 23/30 A policeman faces a protester holding a placard in downtown Los Angeles AFP through Getty 24/30 A pair poses with an indication in Los Angeles AFP through Getty 25/30 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A man is tended to after sustaining an damage from a projectile shot by police exterior the third Police Precinct constructing on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media exhibiting Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly mentioned, “I cant breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced lifeless whereas in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen Getty 26/30 Getty 27/30 A protester reacts after inhaling tear gasoline Getty 28/30 Getty Images 29/30 Protesters use procuring carts as a barricade Getty Images 30/30 Protesters conflict with the police as they display in opposition to the loss of life of George Floyd AFP through Getty Images

1/30 Police spray mace at protestors to break up a gathering close to the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander’s video urgent his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis Reuters 2/30 A protester holds an indication with a picture of George Floyd AP 3/30 Protesters display in opposition to the loss of life of George Floyd AFP through Getty 4/30 A protester throws a chunk of wooden on a fireplace on the street simply north of the third Police Precinct Getty

5/30 People in different US cities additionally protested the homicide, like Los Angeles AFP through Getty 6/30 Getty 7/30 AP 8/30 Reuters

9/30 AFP through Getty 10/30 AFP through Getty 11/30 AFP through Getty 12/30 A police officer lobs a canister to break up crowds Reuters

13/30 A protester is handled after inhaling tear gasoline Getty 14/30 Two police officers stand on the roof of the Third Police Precinct throughout a face off with a gaggle of protesters Getty 15/30 Protesters exterior a Minneapolis police precinct two days after George Floyd died EPA 16/30 Protesters run from tear gasoline Reuters

17/30 AP 18/30 Demonstrators collect to protest in Los Angeles AP 19/30 Police take away barricades set by protesters AFP through Getty 20/30 Getty

21/30 A fireplace burns inside an Auto Zone retailer close to the Third Police Precinct Getty 22/30 Flowers, indicators and balloons are left close to a makeshift memorial to George Floyd close to the spot the place he died AFP through Getty 23/30 A policeman faces a protester holding a placard in downtown Los Angeles AFP through Getty 24/30 A pair poses with an indication in Los Angeles AFP through Getty

25/30 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A man is tended to after sustaining an damage from a projectile shot by police exterior the third Police Precinct constructing on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media exhibiting Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly mentioned, “I cant breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced lifeless whereas in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen Getty 26/30 Getty 27/30 A protester reacts after inhaling tear gasoline Getty 28/30 Getty Images

29/30 Protesters use procuring carts as a barricade Getty Images 30/30 Protesters conflict with the police as they display in opposition to the loss of life of George Floyd AFP through Getty Images

Many of the protests changed into violent riots, as individuals mentioned they had been demonstrating in opposition to using deadly power on unarmed black males by police departments throughout the nation.

In Salt Lake City, riots triggered important destruction within the downtown metropolis space because the US National Guard was deployed to the scene.

A man with a bow and arrow reportedly tried to assault protestors with the weapon earlier than he was introduced down by demonstrators and had his automobile set on hearth.

The metropolis has issued a curfew till Monday in an try to quell the riots, with Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown saying on Saturday evening: “It is time to go home. This is not helping. Please, parents: call her your kids and get them back home. Nothing good can come from this now.”

Read The Independent’s particular report from Minneapolis on the George Floyd demonstrations.