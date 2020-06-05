George Floyd protests: People recognising there’s a problem in America, says WNBA star Renee Montgomery | NBA News

Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery says the worldwide protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd have been empowering and present individuals are recognising America’s issues with social injustice, racism and police brutality.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 after white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he begged for air.

















6:19



NBA commissioner Adam Silver has praised the response of gamers, coaches and executives to the demise of George Floyd



On May 29, Chauvin was charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter. On Wednesday, he was charged with the extra severe depend of second-degree homicide. The three different officers on the scene throughout Floyd’s killing had been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree homicide.

Speaking to The NBA Show from her house in Atlanta, Montgomery mirrored on the nationwide protests over Floyd’s killing and the best way outrage has unfold around the globe.



















1:54



Renee Montgomery chats about her expertise being near rioting at house in Atlanta and is glad ‘individuals are recognising there may be a problem in America’



“It is difficult here in Atlanta, as I’m sure you have seen on the news,” she stated. “One of the protests a couple of nights in the past actually circled round my apartment. It was a little bit scary but in addition empowering.

“I am happy to see that people are uniting. I know there is a difference of opinion on whether to do it peacefully or not but I like to see that people are recognising that there is a problem here in America.”

The NBA has empowered its gamers to talk out on social points and Montgomery stated her league has at all times inspired its athletes to do the identical.

“WNBA players have been at the forefront [on so many issues]. Every time there is a social injustice, you can bet multiple WNBA players are speaking out about it,” she stated. “A lot of times people don’t want athletes to speak out about anything whether it is politics or social injustice, but the WNBA has never been afraid of that and WNBA players have never shied away from that.”



















3:34



Renee Montgomery of the Atlanta Dream discusses the return of the WNBA and the obstacles to beat earlier than that occurs plus who she thinks will win the title



The world coronavirus pandemic prompted the postponement of the beginning of the 2020 WNBA season and commissioner Cathy Engelbert has but to offer a date for when play can start.

“It’s the million-dollar question,” Montgomery stated. “I’ve just been on a two-and-a-half call with the executive committee and other player reps. We are trying to get it figured out. It is such a difficult thing. There’s location, there’s testing and then there’s ‘how many games?’ There are so many things to get ironed out before people can go out there and play.”

Image:

Renee Montgomery meets younger WNBA followers at a Jr NBA occasion in Chicago



The delayed begin to the season is very irritating given the rising curiosity in the league stemming from the 2020 Draft in April.

“I think this was one of the deeper drafts we have had in a while. A lot of talent, a lot of great players. It is sad that this [delay to the start of the season] is happening to this draft class. This is a very deep draft class where, if given the opportunity, a lot of those players could have made a roster,” stated Montgomery.

“Now, as a result of there is no such thing as a coaching camp and the season would possibly get shortened, some gamers won’t be capable to make a roster as a result of they will not have the chance.

“You mentioned (No 1 overall pick) Sabrina Ionescu and (No 2 pick) Satou Sabally, but I have got to talk about my team-mate Chennedy Carter, who we call ‘Hollywood’. She is one of those high-energy, high-passion players so I am excited to see her mesh with our group in Atlanta. That’s what our team is, we are an energy team that plays with a level of grit and she has all of that. I am excited to welcome our newcomer.”

Image:

Kobe Bryant shares a joke with Brittney Griner on the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game



Top choose Ionescu, the primary NCAA participant to attain 2,000 profession factors, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists, was a disciple of the late Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 others in a helicopter crash in California on January 26.

But, as Montgomery famous, Bryant’s advocacy of the WNBA prolonged a good distance past one participant. The Lakers famous person was dedicated to elevating the WNBA to even larger prominence.



















0:42



Renee Montgomery explains Kobe Bryant’s ardour for the WNBA



“A lot of people respect Kobe Bryant so much and his whole legacy,” she stated. “If anybody was paying consideration, Kobe was a enormous fan and preacher of the WNBA due to the model of basketball we play.

“At instances we get a lot of flak, the stigma round ‘ladies cannot play basketball’ and all of that. For me, I believe that’s gasoline. Those who know, know. Those that respect us, respect us.

“I think this will be an interesting season following a draft where we got a lot of eyes. This will be a season to watch.”

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here