George Floyd protests: One dead in shooting amid riots and looting as Minneapolis mayor appeals for calm

A person has been shot dead close to the scene of protests in Minneapolis over the demise of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on Monday.

The man was discovered mendacity on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital, the place he later died. A suspect has been arrested.

At a press convention, the police confirmed they’re investigating the speculation that he was killed by a pawn store proprietor who suspected him of looting his retailer.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Amid clashes between protesters and police, as properly as stories of looting and fires being set, a police chief known as the protests “heartbreaking”.

“Tonight was a different night of protesting than it was just the night before,” he advised the assembled media.

The metropolis’s mayor Jacob Frey appealed for calm on social media, urging Minneapolis’s residents not ”let tragedy beget extra tragedy”. Governor Tim Walz additionally issued a warning: “The situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation. For everyone’s safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene.”

More follows…