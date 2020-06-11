George Floyd protests: officer bailed as protesters topple Confederate statue in Virginia – live | US news

06:19
A statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia, is the latest statue to be torn down by protesters. In the last day or two statues of Christopher Columbus have also been targeted.
The statue, which stood on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, was pulled down shortly before 11pm based on local news reports. Jefferson was a Mississippi Democrat who served as the president of the Confederate states from 1861 until 1865.
Police were on the scene and videos on social media showed the statue being towed away as a crowd cheered.
Among graffiti painted on the Davis monument was the question: “How much more blood?”
The protests within the killing of George Floyd have spread globally and lead to the toppling and removal of statues in several countries.
A statue of slaver Edward Colston, that was thrown in to Bristol’s harbour in England by protesters at the weekend, has been retrieved from the water by local authorities. They say they are keeping it in a secure location while considering what to do with it.
06:08
Officer charged over George Floyd killing freed on $750,000 bail
One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers have been charged within the death of George Floyd was released on bail on Wednesday.
Reuters report that Thomas Lane, 37, had been held on $750,000 bail and was freed from Hennepin County jail.
He was certainly one of three officers charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter over Floyd’s death on 25 May.
Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, has previously stated that Lane was only on his fourth day of patrol duty and that Derek Chauvin was his training officer, whom that he should obey. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“What was my client supposed to do but follow what his training officer said?” Gray said in a youthful court hearing.
Chauvin remains in jail on $1.25 million bail. The other two officers, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, also remain in jail on $750,000 bail.
Updated
05:54
Hi, welcome to your US politics and protests live web log today. Here’s what you could need to get swept up on before we start:
- The US now has more than 2 million recorded cases of coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. There have now been over 112,000 deaths
- Thomas Lane, one of the officers involved in George Floyd’s killing, has been released after posting $750,000 bail
- Protesters tore down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia
- Donald Trump has announced he will resume in-person campaign rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma next Friday. The rally will take put on Juneteenth, in the city the place where a 1921 massacre of Black people occurred.
- Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, spoke prior to the House judiciary committee on Wednesday – read his full testimony.
Donald Trump will be in Texas today, where he will be fundraising for his re-election campaign, and attending a round dining table at Gateway Church in North Dallas which is modestly titled “Transition to Greatness: Restoring, Rebuilding, and Renewing”
We may also be expecting new jobless figures today – indications are that the amount may hit 45 million.
