George Floyd protests: NBA’s visibility an asset in hope for change, says Erik Spoelstra | NBA News

Head coaches Erik Spoelstra and Steve Clifford are expecting the NBA’s visibility – once the league arrives in Orlando to restart the growing season – to be an asset again in the hope for actual change.

Many players and coaches have spoken out in recent days following a death of George Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee in to his neck for a few minutes even with he stopped moving and pleading for air.

The NBA plans to attend Disney World next month to complete a season, with a schedule calling for the 22 remaining teams to play a lot more than 150 more games and for the league to eventually crown a champion.

Heat head coach Spoelstra and Magic head coach Clifford are seeing potentially a more impressive purpose aswell.

Dwyane Wade speaks with Spoelstra during a game against the Denver Nuggets



”I don’t believe anybody is truly ready to move ahead. And we shouldn’t,” Spoelstra said. ”If such a thing, many times before, so tragically, there would have been a similar incident of social injustice such as this and then fourteen days later people forget about it. This will soon be an opportunity for the complete association to land in one spot… to keep this conversation going and use our platform to make sure that it doesn’t go away.”

Spoelstra said he has had numerous talks with other head coaches and some players in recent days concerning the best path the NBA could just take next. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has talked at length about this in recent days aswell, with numerous internal staff conversations on the topic going on this past week even while the league was finalising the return-to-play proposal that the Board of Governors approved on Thursday and players ratified on Friday.

Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford photographed through the Timberwolves game



Orlando coach Clifford also seems convinced that the league’s players and coaches will need some sort of action when the season resumes.

”I don’t believe there is any question,” Clifford said. ”I think everybody’s priority right now and hope is that we can all engage in the change that is so necessary in our country. We may have a collective platform where everyone can collectively send a message condemning racism, racial injustice, calling for police accountability. There will be a platform and I believe we are all convinced that way.”



















On The NBA Show, ESPN senior writer Marc Spears reflected on the killing of George Floyd, its impact on his hometown Oakland and his hopes for change



Many of the league’s biggest names used social media to condemn police brutality and racial injustice, and some NBA players have appeared at demonstrations and marches across the nation in recent days.

The National Basketball Coaches Association has also said that it’s going to work collectively to find answers and determine the best courses of action. It have not said if it has made any specific decisions yet, though said it intends to utilize ”local leaders, officials and law enforcement agencies” in NBA cities to influence change.

Spoelstra has been on a few calls with political leaders in South Florida in recent days for that same purpose. He also said Saturday that the existing racial strife in the united states took him back to how Heat players responded in 2012 following the death of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teen who was shot by a neighbourhood watch volunteer – in addition to countless other incidents.

”We all thought that that was likely to move the needle plus it didn’t plus it broke your heart,” Spoelstra said. ”And proper that happens again and again and over… what that is going to require is not even trying to evaluate, it’s just put your face down and acquire into this fight, and make it happen this time around.”

