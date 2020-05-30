Good morning, and welcome to our protection of protests in US cities over the demise of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who was killed when he was arrested by 4 Minneapolis law enforcement officials and one knelt on his neck.

Floyd’s cries of “I can’t breathe” have been reminiscent of the 2014 killing in New York of Eric Garner, a case which fuelled the primary wave of Black Lives Matter protests. A brand new wave of such protests has now hit the US, from Minneapolis within the north to Portland on the west coast, from New York and Washington on the east coast to Atlanta within the south.

This morning, Minnesota governor Tim Walz has released a press release on Twitter, saying “Minnesotans are asking for and deserve confidence that we can respond to this crisis, and we will. We are continuing to coordinate efforts at the state and local level while accessing resources from across the country to keep our communities safe. I urge for peace at this time.”

Here’s the introduction to our primary news report, filed by Chris McGreal from Minneapolis and different correspondents:



Protests over police brutality and the demise of George Floyd ignited as soon as once more on Friday, as Minneapolis confronted one other night of chaos and demonstrators clashed with police in cities throughout the US. Gatherings have been largely peaceable throughout the day as protesters marched from Los Angeles to New York, however many demonstrations turned unstable because the night wore on. In Minneapolis, the place Floyd died on Monday after an officer knelt on his neck for practically 9 minutes, protesters ignored an 8pm curfew set by the state’s governor, with hundreds pouring on to the streets for a fourth straight night. In Atlanta, protesters set a police automotive ablaze and broke home windows at CNN’s headquarters, prompting Georgia’s governor to declare a state of emergency.

Donald Trump’s response to the taking pictures has brought about consternation on all sides, many accusing the president of appearing solely to ratchet up the strain.

On Friday, the president tried to excuse his swiftly notorious “looting leads to shooting” tweet, however many noticed it as a president inciting violence towards American residents. Trump additionally expressed his “deepest condolences and most heartfelt sympathies to the family of George Floyd”.

Overnight, he turned to electioneering on the again of the protests, riots and looting.

For now, as daylight breaks throughout America on a heat final weekend in May, issues are comparatively calm. We’ll be right here all day with protection, Tom Lutz taking on from me at 9am ET.

In the meantime, right here’s some additional studying from Tom McCarthy, our nationwide affairs correspondent, on what has modified in six years because the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown … and what hasn’t: