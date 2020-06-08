George Floyd protests: Minneapolis city council to abolish police department as calls for defunding sweep US | US news

Ruby Anderson was arrested while non-violently protesting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on 31 May. The police refused to give a reason for her detention until these were placed in a police van, where these were told the charge was loitering. They were given a wristband that stated “unlawful assembly” and eventually charged with disorderly conduct.

“While I was arrested, I was standing next to two white people who were doing the same thing as me, standing between a group of officers and a group of black teenagers. I was the only one arrested in my group of three, I was the only black person,” Anderson said.