George Floyd protests – live: Minneapolis pledges to dismantle its police force as Boris Johnson says UK demonstrations ‘subverted by thuggery’

Protests against institutional racism continue to sweep the world following the killing by Minneapolis police of George Floyd.

On Sunday, demonstrators in Bristol tore down a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston, while protesters in Belgium graffitied “shame” on a monument to King Leopold II, who presided over mass killings in Congo.

In the usa, Minnesota lawmakers pledged to dismantle its police department, promising to create as an alternative a new system of public safety, while New York mayor Bill de Blasio said he’d cut the city’s $6bn police budget and spend as an alternative more on social services.





Boris Johnson has said anti-racism demonstrations in London were "subverted by thuggery" after some protesters clashed with police on the weekend. The prime minister said people had the right to protest peacefully but those that clashed with police were "a betrayal of the cause they purpose to serve" – and will be held to account.

Thousands of people took part in demonstrations over the UK on the death of George Floyd in the US as a result of a white police officer. Read more: Good morning and welcome to The Independent's coverage of all of the latest anti-racism protests spreading around the globe in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in america last month.

