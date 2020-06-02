George Floyd protests live: Latest updates as Trump threatens to deploy military across US

Amsterdam’s mayor is going through criticism from politicians and well being consultants this morning after 1000’s of demonstrators ignored social distancing guidelines to collect within the metropolis centre for an anti-racism rally in assist of George Floyd.

Mayor Femke Halsema, of the Green Left occasion, stated metropolis authorities have been caught off guard by the massive turnout, which was initially anticipated to be 200-300 folks, and couldn’t have intervened peacefully. She defended the general public’s proper to show.

The Netherlands has recorded almost 6,000 deaths from Covid-19. Authorities have issued fines of about £300 for violating guidelines not to maintain public gatherings, however there have been virtually no police at Monday’s occasion.

The demonstration, the most important within the Netherlands since lockdown measures have been imposed in mid-March, sparked debate about whether or not the occasion might trigger new infections.

“This is exactly what we don’t want,” Menno de Jong, a virologist at Amsterdam’s UMC hospital and a member of the Dutch nationwide coronavirus disaster crew, informed the Parool newspaper. “There is a reason we have been talking about social distancing for months. This could potentially be a so-called super spreading event.”

Klaas Dijkhof, a member of parliament for the VVD occasion of Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, stated on Twitter he was “not only angry, but worried by the images out of Amsterdam”. He referred to as on demonstrators to voluntarily isolate themselves for 2 weeks.

Reuters