George Floyd protests continue for tenth day in Minneapolis, NYC, Atlanta and other cities

Peaceful protests sparked by the dying of George Floyd continued for a tenth straight day in cities throughout the US on Thursday as activists insisted they won’t again down on their calls for for police reform and an finish to systematic racism.

In Minneapolis, lots of of individuals turned out for a memorial service honoring Floyd, who was killed after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck throughout an arrest on May 25.

‘George Floyd’s story has been the story of black people. Because ever since 401 years in the past, the explanation we might by no means be who we wished and dreamed to be is you saved your knee on our neck,’ the Rev Al Sharpton mentioned in a fiery eulogy.

‘It’s time for us to face up in George’s identify and say: “Get your knee off our necks!”‘

Those gathered on the tribute stood in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the period of time Floyd was pinned to the bottom whereas Chauvin and three other officers ignored his repeated pleas that he could not breathe.

Floyd’s brother, Philonise, held a prayer vigil on the web site the place his sibling was killed. ‘Everyone needs justice for George, we wish justice for George,’ he informed the group. ‘He’s going to get it.’

In New York City, Floyd’s other brother, Terrence, addressed a crowd gathered at a memorial rally in Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn.

‘At the tip of the day, my brother’s gone, however the Floyd identify lives on,’ Terrence mentioned. ‘I’m simply grateful after I hear concerning the memorials happening. I hear they are going on all around the world.’

Meanwhile 1000’s of protesters took to the streets in Washington DC, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle and many other cities holding indicators with Floyd’s picture and highly effective messages together with ‘Enough’, ‘I Can’t Breathe’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’.

MINNEAPOLIS: George Floyd’s brother Philonise addresses the group chanting ‘No Justice, No Peace’ exterior of a memorial service on Thursday

NEW YORK: Floyd’s brother, Terrence, marches with a crowd throughout a memorial rally in Brooklyn

WASHINGTON: Hundreds of individuals sit on the bottom throughout an illustration on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

PHILADELPHIA: Protesters carry indicators and chant as they march by means of LOVE Park in Philadelphia on Thursday

ATLANTA: Mayor Keisha Bottoms attended an illustration exterior Centennial Olympic Park on Thursday night

AUSTIN: Members of the Austin police division march with the UT soccer workforce to the State Capitol on Thursday

The Minneapolis service – the primary in a collection of memorials set for three cities over six days – occurred at a sanctuary at North Central University, just some blocks from the place a choose set bail at $750,000 every for the three Minneapolis cops charged with aiding and abetting homicide in Floyd’s dying.

All 4 officers had been fired the day after Floyd was killed and Chauvin is going through as much as 40 years in jail for second-degree homicide.

During his eulogy Sharpton vowed that it will develop into a motion to ‘change the entire system of justice’.

‘Time is out for not holding you accountable! Time is out for you making excuses! Time is out for you attempting to stall! Time is out for empty phrases and empty guarantees! Time is out for you filibustering and attempting to stall the arm of justice!’ he mentioned.

The service drew the Rev Jesse Jackson, Sen Amy Klobuchar and other members of Congress, together with Reps Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson Lee and Ayanna Pressley. Among the celebrities in attendance had been T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Marsai Martin.

‘All these individuals got here to see my brother,’ Philonise Floyd informed the group on the memorial in awe as he recounted their childhoods enjoying catch and consuming banana-mayonnaise sandwiches.

‘That’s superb to me that he touched so many individuals’s hearts as a result of he touched our hearts.’ He and other relations spoke lovingly of Floyd, who was effectively over six ft tall, which earned him the nickname ‘Big George’.

The casket was coated in pink roses, and a vibrant picture was projected above the pulpit of a mural of Floyd painted on the road nook the place he was arrested by police on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 invoice at a comfort retailer. The message on the mural: ‘I can breathe now.’

The sanctuary usually seats 1,000, however due to the coronavirus outbreak, the capability was decreased to about 500, and many mourners wore masks, some with ‘I can not breathe’ on them.

Outside, lots of chanted Floyd’s identify as a hearse ready to hold him away.

After the Minneapolis occasion, his physique will go to Raeford, North Carolina, close to the place he was born, for a public viewing and non-public household service on Saturday.

A public viewing shall be held Monday in Houston, the place he was raised and lived most of his life.

In the US, the place protests had been marked by bouts of lawlessness since final week, relative quiet continued for a second straight evening Wednesday following a call by prosecutors to cost the three other officers on the scene and file a brand new, extra critical rely of homicide towards Chauvin.

But that information made little to no impression on the dimensions and frequency of demonstrations on Thursday as activists made it clear that their frustration and outrage run a lot deeper than the Floyd case alone.

MINNEAPOLIS: The Rev Al Sharpton delivers a passionate eulogy on the memorial of George Floyd at North Central University

MINNEAPOLIS: George Floyd’s relations encompass his golden casket on the Lindquist Sanctuary on the North Central University on Thursday throughout the first of three memorial providers in the following six days in his honor

MINNEAPOLIS: George Floyd’s casket leaves the sanctuary at North Central University after the memorial service

Terrence Floyd was overcome with emotion as he acknowledged the position his brother’s dying performed in launching a large civil rights motion throughout the memorial rally in Brooklyn.

He struggled to gather himself earlier than he spoke, prompting attendees to chant phrases of encouragement — ‘Take your time’ and ‘You are usually not alone.’

Quiet fell over the group when he started talking, describing his realization that his brother’s dying had become his goal.

At the conclusion of that memorial numerous attendees marched collectively from Cadman Plaza and over the Brooklyn Bridge to Lower Manhattan and up by means of Washington and Union squares.

Terrence stood simply behind the entrance line of marchers carrying a yellow and black banner that learn ‘Justice For George Floyd’.

NEW YORK: Protesters take a knee earlier than persevering with their march on the Brooklyn Bridge after attending a memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday

In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Police Department Chief Erika Shields stopped by an illustration exterior Centennial Olympic Park on Thursday night.

Speaking by means of a megaphone, Bottoms thanked the group and mentioned she understood their message, saying: ‘You all matter to me’ and that ‘there’s one thing higher on the other aspect of this for us, and there’s one thing higher on the other aspect of this for our kids’s kids.’

‘I sit up for persevering with to face with you all,’ she mentioned. She additionally inspired individuals to vote in subsequent week’s native elections and really useful that those that have been protesting get examined for COVID-19.

Despite an outpouring of boos and jeers from hecklers in the group, Bottoms informed reporters afterward that she was proud of how the go to went.

‘I wished to see and really feel what our crowds are feeling, what the power is,’ she mentioned.

ATLANTA: Peaceful protesters take the streets of Atlanta for the seventh day in a row on Thursday

In Chicago, greater than 400 protesters marched by means of the streets of Grayslake Thursday afternoon chanting the names of black individuals killed by the hands of police, together with George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Laquan McDonald.

The crowd stretched a few half mile and shut down Illinois Route 83 and the doorway to the College of Lake County.

Many of the protesters had been college students from native faculties, together with 21-year-old Jeremy Glende of Gurnee.

‘I’m out right here as a result of I’m bored with seeing individuals who appear to be me getting killed throughout the nation,’ Glende informed the Chicago Tribune, noting that he and the other protesters had been attempting to broaden the main target from only one incident to many.

Harper Fischer, a social research instructor at Grayslake North High School, mentioned she joined the march as a result of: ‘I really feel I can not look my college students in the face and inform them they’re protected in America.’

In Philadelphia, protesters gathered in entrance of Independence Hall and demanded a number of measures for police reform, together with psychological evaluations for all cops, exterior investigations into officer-involved deaths, and ensuring officers hold their physique cameras on always.

‘We solely have one message, and that is police reform,’ protest organizer Sixx King mentioned.

‘We are going to get the pretend cops out of this technique. Real cops put their lives on the road for you. Fake cops take your lives.’

As the solar started to set the protesters laid on the bottom in entrance of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in silence for the identical period of time that George Floyd was pinned down by Minneapolis cops.

At the tip, they recited Floyd’s closing phrases in unison: ‘I can not breathe, I can not breathe, mama…’

A small vocal group remained close to City Hall after an 8pm curfew went into impact whereas police seemed on from a distance.

PHILADELPHIA: Protesters gathered in entrance of Independence Hall and demanded a number of measures for police reform