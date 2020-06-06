George Floyd protests continue across the country for an 11th straight day with rain failing to cease 1000’s from hitting the streets in Washington, D.C. the place a fortress-style fence is erected round the White House
- Protests across the country present no indicators of slowing down, as tens of 1000’s of individuals took to the streets for an 11th straight day of demonstrations
- Protesters are calling for police reform and an finish to systemic racism
- Rallies had been largely peaceable, with highly effective scenes enjoying out in a number of cities
- Activists marched in pouring rain down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC
- Thousands took a knee in Hermosa Beach, California; a whole lot lay in entrance of the Orlando Police Department headquarters
Bad climate has didn’t cease 1000’s of individuals from taking to the streets in Washington, D.C. as George Floyd protests continue across the country for an 11th consecutive day.
On Friday afternoon, demonstrators donned raincoats and propped up umbrellas alongside their placards as rain poured over the nation’s capital.
But regardless of the drenching, the protesters continued of their calls for police reform and an finish to systemic racism as they marched down Pennsylvania Avenue.
Several stopped exterior new fortress-style fencing erected round the entrance of the White House to savage President Trump and his response to their peaceable protests.
Meanwhile, there have been highly effective scenes in different cities across the country, with 1000’s turning out to take a knee in Hermosa Beach, California and demonstrators mendacity in entrance of the Orlando Police Department in Florida.
In Jackson, Mississippi outraged residents stood exterior the state’s Capitol Building to protest the Attorney General’s current determination to drop a manslaughter cost towards a white officer who had been charged in the October 2015 taking pictures dying of black man Ricky Ball.
WASHINGTON, DC: Bad climate didn’t cease 1000’s of individuals from taking to the streets in Washington, D.C. on Friday for one other day of protests over police brutality and systemic racism
WASHINGTON, DC: The protesters continued of their calls for police reform and an finish to systemic racism as they marched down Pennsylvania Avenue
WASHINGTON, DC: Demonstrators collect on 16th St. close to Lafayette Park throughout a peaceable protest towards police brutality and the dying of George Floyd
WASHINGTON, DC: Demonstrators donned raincoats and propped up umbrellas alongside their placards as rain poured over the nation’s capital
WASHINGTON, DC: Drenched demonstrators stopped exterior new fortress-style fencing erected round the entrance of the White House to savage President Trump and his response to their peaceable protests
WASHINGTON, DC: Demonstrators lay in the center of the road as they name for police reform and an finish to systemic racism
HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA: Protesters took a knee in Hermosa Beach throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in the coastal enclave
ORLANDO, FLORIDA: Protesters lie down in entrance of the Orlando Police Department on Friday as demonstrations continue in the metropolis
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI: Outraged residents stood exterior the state’s Capitol Building to protest the Attorney General’s current determination to drop a manslaughter cost towards a white officer who had been charged in the October 2015 taking pictures dying of black man Ricky Ball
Makayla Hendrick, 9, holds a protest signal as she prays throughout a protest on behalf of her late father, Ricky Ball, who was killed by a police officer in 2015
Advertisement