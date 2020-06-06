George Floyd protests continue across the country for an 11th straight day

Bad climate has didn’t cease 1000’s of individuals from taking to the streets in Washington, D.C. as George Floyd protests continue across the country for an 11th consecutive day.

On Friday afternoon, demonstrators donned raincoats and propped up umbrellas alongside their placards as rain poured over the nation’s capital.

But regardless of the drenching, the protesters continued of their calls for police reform and an finish to systemic racism as they marched down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Several stopped exterior new fortress-style fencing erected round the entrance of the White House to savage President Trump and his response to their peaceable protests.

Meanwhile, there have been highly effective scenes in different cities across the country, with 1000’s turning out to take a knee in Hermosa Beach, California and demonstrators mendacity in entrance of the Orlando Police Department in Florida.

In Jackson, Mississippi outraged residents stood exterior the state’s Capitol Building to protest the Attorney General’s current determination to drop a manslaughter cost towards a white officer who had been charged in the October 2015 taking pictures dying of black man Ricky Ball.

WASHINGTON, DC: Bad climate didn’t cease 1000’s of individuals from taking to the streets in Washington, D.C. on Friday for one other day of protests over police brutality and systemic racism

WASHINGTON, DC: The protesters continued of their calls for police reform and an finish to systemic racism as they marched down Pennsylvania Avenue

WASHINGTON, DC: Demonstrators collect on 16th St. close to Lafayette Park throughout a peaceable protest towards police brutality and the dying of George Floyd

WASHINGTON, DC: Demonstrators donned raincoats and propped up umbrellas alongside their placards as rain poured over the nation’s capital

WASHINGTON, DC: Drenched demonstrators stopped exterior new fortress-style fencing erected round the entrance of the White House to savage President Trump and his response to their peaceable protests

WASHINGTON, DC: Demonstrators lay in the center of the road as they name for police reform and an finish to systemic racism

HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA: Protesters took a knee in Hermosa Beach throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in the coastal enclave

ORLANDO, FLORIDA: Protesters lie down in entrance of the Orlando Police Department on Friday as demonstrations continue in the metropolis

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI: Outraged residents stood exterior the state’s Capitol Building to protest the Attorney General’s current determination to drop a manslaughter cost towards a white officer who had been charged in the October 2015 taking pictures dying of black man Ricky Ball